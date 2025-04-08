Arsenal’s home fortress holds the key to beating Real Madrid

As Arsenal prepare to host Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg, their imperious home form at the Emirates Stadium could prove decisive in this high-stakes clash. Unbeaten in their last 10 Champions League home matches – including four wins and one draw in this season’s competition – Mikel Arteta’s side have transformed their ground into a formidable European stronghold.

Despite Gabriel Magalhães’ season-ending hamstring injury and Riccardo Calafiori’s knee problem, Arsenal’s defensive record remains impressive. William Saliba’s leadership has proven pivotal and the backline has adapted and remained strong. The Gunners’ attacking threat, on occasions, remains potent: their 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in March set a Champions League record for away goals in a knockout match, showcasing the firepower Arteta can deploy tonight.

Arsenal’s last meeting with Real Madrid in 2006 saw Thierry Henry’s iconic winner at the Bernabéu, and Arteta will hope to channel that spirit. Bukayo Saka’s return from a three-month hamstring absence provides a timely boost, potentially tilting the midfield battle against Jude Bellingham and Madrid’s star-studded lineup. Real’s vulnerability – six players risk suspension for the second leg, including Vinícius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga – offers Arsenal a psychological edge if they can capitalise on home advantage tonight.

With Liverpool running away with the Premier League, this competition represents Arsenal’s clearest path to silverware. Their record-breaking campaign – including becoming the first team to score five-plus goals in six away games across a calendar year – demonstrates their capability to trouble even Europe’s elite. However, Real Madrid’s pedigree as 15-time champions and their recent dominance over English clubs in the quarterfinals make this a true litmus test for Arteta’s project.

The Emirates’ electric atmosphere and Arsenal’s tactical flexibility – evidenced by their six different scorers against PSV – could unsettle Carlo Ancelotti’s side. If Arteta’s men maintain their clinical edge and defensive discipline, they might just take a crucial step towards ending their long wait for Champions League glory. Tonight’s result could define not just this season, but Arsenal’s trajectory as European contenders.