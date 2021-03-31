Arsenal’s hopes of CL football set to be boosted

The Champions League is set for a change in the coming years to include two wild-card entries, and BBC reporter Simon Stone revealed that this should all be signed and sealed ‘within 36 hours’.

Arsenal haven’t tasted Champions League football since 2017 when we were painfully defeated by Bayern Munich, and look set to miss out on qualifying for next year’s edition also.

Our best shot at qualifying would be through winning the Europa League, but with eight teams still remaining in the competition, that will certainly be no gimme.

Looking forwards though, our chances of qualifying could be boosted by new rules which are set to come into force in 2024, although it will be far from straight-forward.

The new format is set to accommodate 36 entries, with two of those new teams set to be awarded wildcards due to their UEFA co-efficient points the BBC reported, going to the two highest ranked teams not qualifying via their league position, with England likely to profit strongly thanks to the number of top teams vying for very few positions.

While these new rules are yet to be agreed via the committee, Simon Stone understands that this is ‘99%’ likely to happen, and is expecting it to be completed before tomorrow night.

He posted on his Twitter account: “Told its 99% certain the new 36 team Champions League, including 10-match ‘Swiss style’ first section from 2024 will be agreed and signed off within next 36 hours.”

Will the wildcard rule likely include an English team each year?

Patrick