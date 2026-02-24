Arsenal’s huge offer for sought-after player has been rejected

Arsenal have seen an ambitious bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club insisting that the forward is not for sale.

Alongside Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal are keen to secure Alvarez’s signature at the end of the season. The Gunners have tracked his progress closely and previously showed interest when he was leaving Manchester City. However, they were unable to complete a deal at that time, as strengthening a direct rival was not considered an option.

Ultimately, Alvarez moved to Atletico Madrid for a substantial fee and has since established himself as an important figure within their squad. Although he has not scored as many goals as he would have hoped this term, speculation over a potential summer departure has encouraged Arsenal to renew their pursuit.

Arsenal Make Their Move

Arsenal are understood to believe that Alvarez would thrive within their system and add further quality to their attacking options. In a decisive attempt to secure his services, they have reportedly submitted a bid worth 105 million euros. Acting swiftly has been viewed as essential to gain an advantage over competing clubs.

An early agreement would have spared Arsenal the uncertainty and competition often associated with high-profile transfers. Securing such a player ahead of their rivals would have represented a significant statement of intent.

Atletico Stand Firm

However, as reported by Team Talk, Atletico Madrid have rejected the offer. The Spanish side is determined to retain the Argentinian and has made it clear that they have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

Their stance leaves Arsenal facing a considerable challenge if they wish to revive negotiations, particularly given Atletico’s firm position that Alvarez remains central to their plans.