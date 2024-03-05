Arsenal’s incredible 7-game winning run sees 31 goals and 11 different scorers

7 straight wins and 31 goals scored

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad seem to be on a roll at the moment and are in incredible form as we approach the most important part of the season. Winning our last 7 Premier League games in a row and scoring a massive 31 goals in those 7 games is an achievement in itself, but when you sit back and look at the big picture, it is more than just the goals, it’s the fact that the whole teams seem to be united and working together as one, sharing the goals around and bringing the best out of each other.

Other than our loss in the Champions League away against FC Porto, Arsenal have not put a foot wrong and have been approaching games with such confidence that they can and will win games without any trouble. Coming away with some of the most dominant wins we’ve seen in the league this season and becoming the first team to win 7 games in a row in this campaign.

The FA Cup loss to Liverpool seemed to spark something inside this team and the manager and ever since, we have looked unstoppable. I know a few people might want to be negative and say other than the 3-1 win against Liverpool, we have been facing “lower level” teams but with the pure dominance of how we’ve been playing I don’t think that matters. When a team starts to win games consistently, no matter who they’re facing, it brings a level of confidence to a team, and you want that feeling again and again.

Arsenal have come away with some pretty hefty score lines over the past 2 months and have shown we’re dangerous once we get going. For me Arsenal are the type of team who show you what kind of game you can expect them to play in the first 10 minutes of game and lately these early goals look to have instilled a level of confidence I haven’t really seen us have in a very, very long time and I might be getting ahead of myself a bit and considering how quickly things changed last season maybe that isn’t a good idea, but I can really see us going all the way this season and lifting the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal have not only scored 31 goals but they’ve had 11 different goal scorers in the last 7 games, which is unreal when you really think about it. It shows that this team is working together perfectly and not relying on just one or two players to win a game, instead the goals have been shared around and everyone seems to be getting involved when and where they can.

We move onto to facing Brentford on the weekend at The Emirates and will hope to walk away with our 8th Premier League victory in a row.

