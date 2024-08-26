Arsenal’s incredible away record should be worrying Tottenham and Man City

The new season hasn’t stopped Arsenal from doing what they do best: breaking new records. Nowadays, whenever Arsenal plays, another record is on the line, as was the case against Aston Villa.

To achieve success in the Premier League, you must be hungry to win battles. That is how dominant Arsenal has become, to the point that away games feel more or less like home matches.

After preserving a clean sheet at Villa Park, our Gunners have kept their eighth clean sheet in their last ten away games. What a team! To put this into context, Arsenal has conceded only three goals away from home in 2024, with only two clubs scoring against them: Nottingham Forest (1) and Tottenham (2).

While we are proud of how defensively solid this Arsenal club was last season, this is a new season with new challenges to overcome. With Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal’s defence has become even stronger, and if they live up to expectations, they may be impenetrable and sustain the fine away form.

As for David Raya, unlike last season, this season he’s been off to a strong start, keeping two clean sheets already and producing some saves that will contend for the save of the season awards. With Arsenal being as tough away from home as they should be, maybe Tottenham and Man City must be worried about facing us in our next two games on the road….

