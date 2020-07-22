Arsenal’s inferior mentality cost us the result according to former captain

Granit Xhaka has claimed that Aston Villa played with more aggression to come away with their much-needed result, but Arsenal should have been fighting for their European hopes.

The Villains’ win last night saw them climb out of the drop-zone for the first time in months, leaving them a goal clear of Watford in the third and final relegation place.

That win may well prove to be the result which sees them earn an extended stay in England’s top tier, but Arsenal should have been showing their own fight on the pitch.

Yesterday’s result now means that we have no chance of qualifying for Europe via our league position, and will now have to go into the FA Cup against Chelsea in hope of overcoming them, or endure a year without.

Granit Xhaka has said that our side simply didn’t show enough, and that Villa deserved the win.

“In my opinion, you can’t come here and play like this. It’s not good enough and you can’t play with this mentality,” he said after the game (Via Arsenal).

“It was not enough to take something from today, and we knew if we won today, the last game if we won as well we could have got into the Europa League.

“But now we have to win the FA Cup and we have more pressure. But we will do everything to win the FA Cup now.

“Yes, we have a gameplan and we know they (Aston Villa) are very strong on set-pieces, but we did too many fouls near our box, too many corners against them and we didn’t play our gameplan.

“They were more aggressive than us and deserved it.”

Why was our team not motivated enough to give their all in pursuit of the win in midweek? Does Arteta need to be questioned for the display?

Patrick