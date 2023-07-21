Arsenal’s initial bid for Gremio star is expected in a matter of days

Arsenal’s interest in Gremio’s midfield star Bitello appears to be genuine, with the club expected to make an official move for him soon. The Gunners have a history of success in buying South American players, and players from Brazil, in particular, have been on their radar.

Currently, Arsenal’s team already includes several Brazilian players, and Bitello could potentially join them to showcase his talents in the Premier League. The club has been monitoring the player for a while, and according to reports from Gremistas, an offer from Arsenal is anticipated in the coming days.

Despite having other ongoing transfer activities to handle, Arsenal is keeping a close eye on Bitello and is determined to pursue his signing. While the exact asking price of Gremio for the midfielder remains unclear, the Gunners’ Technical Director Edu has a proven track record of successfully acquiring Brazilian talents for the club.

As Arsenal continues to strengthen their squad with talented players, Bitello’s potential addition could further enhance their midfield and contribute to their long-term success in both domestic and European competitions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bitello has been praised for his performances in Brazil and the impact of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last few seasons means we can trust him.

If he moves to the Emirates, these players will help him settle at the club faster than it may have happened.

However, the 23-year-old may have to leave on loan initially to prove his worth before becoming a key player for us.

