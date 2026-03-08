Arsenal’s initial offer for Brazilian youngster is rejected

Arsenal is among the clubs monitoring Palmeiras defender Luis Benedetti, who is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football.

Although the youngster is currently developing his career in Brazil, his performances have attracted attention from several clubs across Europe. His growing reputation has placed him firmly on the radar of teams looking to strengthen their squads with emerging defensive talent.

Arsenal is believed to have identified Benedetti as a potential target, viewing him as one of the standout prospects currently playing in Brazil. The Gunners have maintained a long-standing strategy of recruiting promising young players, and the defender appears to fit that profile.

European interest in rising defender

Benedetti’s displays for Palmeiras have reportedly impressed numerous scouts from top European clubs. As a result, it is widely expected that he could eventually make the move to Europe as his career continues to progress.

Arsenal is aware that competition for the defender’s signature could intensify in the near future. Several clubs are thought to be closely monitoring his development, which has encouraged the Gunners to act early in their pursuit.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal has already made an initial attempt to secure the player’s services. The report claims that Arsenal submitted an offer worth 10 million euros in an effort to bring the young defender to the Emirates.

Palmeiras reject opening proposal

However, Palmeiras reportedly rejected the proposal immediately, indicating that the offer did not meet their valuation of the player. The Brazilian club is said to believe that Benedetti’s potential and performances justify a significantly higher transfer fee.

The rejection suggests that Arsenal would need to increase their bid if they wish to open serious negotiations with Palmeiras. Without an improved offer, discussions between the two clubs are unlikely to progress.

For now, Arsenal is expected to continue monitoring the defender’s development before deciding whether to return with a stronger proposal. The club’s recruitment team will likely assess his performances carefully in the coming months before determining if he is worth a larger investment.