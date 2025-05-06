Arsenal’s injury concerns ahead of PSG Champions League clash: Key Players in doubt

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As Arsenal prepare for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 7, manager Mikel Arteta faces significant injury concerns that could impact team selection and strategy.

Martin Ødegaard’s Fitness Uncertain

Captain Martin Ødegaard’s availability is in question after he was substituted during the recent 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. While the exact nature of his issue hasn’t been disclosed, his potential absence would be a significant blow, given his role in orchestrating Arsenal’s midfield play.

Jurrien Timber’s Return Delayed

Defender Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury, was expected to bolster the defense for the PSG encounter. However, Arteta expressed uncertainty about Timber’s readiness, stating, “I cannot tell you” when asked about the severity of the injury.

The Standard

Riccardo Calafiori’s Status

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori has struggled with fitness issues throughout the season. Although he was absent for the Bournemouth match, Arteta hasn’t ruled him out for the PSG game, indicating that his participation will depend on his response to training in the coming days.

Jorginho’s Recovery Progressing

Other Absentees

Arsenal will also be without several key players:

Gabriel Magalhães: Underwent hamstring surgery in early April and is targeting a return for the start of next season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: Recovering from knee surgery performed in February, with a return expected in the autumn.

Kai Havertz: Dealing with a hamstring issue, with a potential return date set for May 18 against Newcastle.

As Arsenal aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Real Madrid, the availability of these players could be pivotal in Our Gunners quest to reach the Champions League final.

How are you feeling about Arsenal facing PSG on Wednesday, after their recent league performances?

Michelle M

