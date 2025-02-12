Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens in Dubai as key man suffers a problem

Arsenal has suffered more injury woes, with the Daily Mail revealing that Kai Havertz has picked up a physical problem during their training camp in Dubai.

Havertz, who has become one of the most important players for Arsenal this season, has been playing as the team’s primary striker for the past few weeks since Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury. The German international’s versatility has made him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, but now Arsenal faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his latest setback.

In January, the Gunners made an attempt to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, but their efforts were turned down. At the time, the club’s pursuit of another striker was seen as important, but the situation now looks even more pressing. With Havertz’s injury, Arsenal may regret not pushing harder for a new forward, especially with the report suggesting that the German may be sidelined for some time.

Havertz suffered the injury during a training session in Dubai, and although further medical investigations will be carried out, the report suggests he could spend several weeks on the sidelines. His absence will be a significant blow for Arsenal, as he has been the only recognised frontman the club has relied on for much of the current campaign.

The Gunners will now need to find a creative solution to ensure they have a striker on the pitch when they return to action. While Arsenal waits for the results of further tests to determine the full extent of Havertz’s injury, losing him for even one match could have serious consequences. He has been an integral part of the team, and without him, the club faces a difficult task of maintaining their momentum in the Premier League title race.

The injury crisis at Arsenal continues to worsen, and with key players out, the club will need to find a way to adapt. However, despite these challenges, there is hope that the team can continue to win matches and fight for the Premier League title. The Gunners remain determined to push forward, even with the setbacks they face.