Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens in Dubai as key man suffers a problem

Arsenal has suffered more injury woes, with the Daily Mail revealing that Kai Havertz has picked up a physical problem during their training camp in Dubai.
Havertz, who has become one of the most important players for Arsenal this season, has been playing as the team’s primary striker for the past few weeks since Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury. The German international’s versatility has made him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, but now Arsenal faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his latest setback.
In January, the Gunners made an attempt to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, but their efforts were turned down. At the time, the club’s pursuit of another striker was seen as important, but the situation now looks even more pressing. With Havertz’s injury, Arsenal may regret not pushing harder for a new forward, especially with the report suggesting that the German may be sidelined for some time.
Havertz suffered the injury during a training session in Dubai, and although further medical investigations will be carried out, the report suggests he could spend several weeks on the sidelines. His absence will be a significant blow for Arsenal, as he has been the only recognised frontman the club has relied on for much of the current campaign.
The Gunners will now need to find a creative solution to ensure they have a striker on the pitch when they return to action. While Arsenal waits for the results of further tests to determine the full extent of Havertz’s injury, losing him for even one match could have serious consequences. He has been an integral part of the team, and without him, the club faces a difficult task of maintaining their momentum in the Premier League title race.
The injury crisis at Arsenal continues to worsen, and with key players out, the club will need to find a way to adapt. However, despite these challenges, there is hope that the team can continue to win matches and fight for the Premier League title. The Gunners remain determined to push forward, even with the setbacks they face.
Couldn’t get any worse
Havertz out for the season
SueP,
As each day passes, our January transfer window looks better and better doesn’t it.🙄🤦♂️
Derek
I look at it like this and no doubt I’ll be at odds with you and many others:-
Arteta and the club do not have a crystal ball
They came into the window late – my view being that it was only the injury to Jesus that prompted the Watkins bid. Otherwise, I think the thrust of their business was being left until the summer
I completely understand why they chose not to buy ‘another body’. A loan option was understandable but not an overpriced player on a 3 year plus deal that would most likely end up as another one of “Arteta’s bad signings “
From my point of view Havertz is a big miss but your view on him is hardly favourable so he won’t be missed
Sue enough now
You can’t keep defending this
They knew start of January we were short
Dan
I’ve seen your list and I’ve listened to Arteta speaking about only bringing in a suitable player.
I’m not denying that we were short and are now even worse off. You have helpfully written about net spends etc but unless the player(s) you want are actually available then aren’t you throwing good money after bad? Almost every other day there are posts going on and on about all the terrible signings Arteta has made. It’s actually a bit hollow now we’ve lost our best striker who has been the subject of so many negative comments
As you pointed out below, there are other avenues but I’d say it’s impossible to cover every eventuality. Serious injuries have severely impacted our season and other clubs have also suffered as well. Sod’s law that it’s happened this year
So yes, another player would have been helpful in hindsight but at what cost in the long term? ( and I don’t mean monetarily).
But you adapt Sue
So he / owners should have been thinking wow we are short of numbers so even a loan till end of season
A Morata now on loan would have made sense
Forget negative me
Non Gooners , pundits , media , were saying we need help . Our manager said we were short
I do have one little hope ?
Would this make him instead of playing a front three that we knew is not good enough , change systems and play to our strengths?
A loan was the obvious answer
The way Arteta was speaking, I got the impression that he was up against a brick wall and was making the best of it when putting on a public face
Get well soon Kai
Another good excuse to end the season without silverware
Well, when you have a single CF (who’s not a true CF btw) and have some 15 EPL games and some in Europe, and not hiring a back up sounds insane
To Mikel it seems that there is only Sesko in the entire world who doesn’t want to come and make a silly bid for Ollie.
Arteta is given too much control, his wings need to be clipped.
You may praise Arteta’s ingenuity, it doesn’t change things
Don’t worry made , I was told we have attack covered and didn’t need a striker
@SueP,
I don’t have a crystal ball but I do have access to history, and history states Gabriel Jesus has missed chunks of every single season he’s played in the PL.
To go into the season with a player like THAT and a striker who hasn’t played as a striker until 5 years ago, is complete madness.
It seems like at Arsenal FC, they don’t check up on the injury record of the player.
I thought that Arsenal had made serious efforts to sign Sesko. But had Saka and Havertz previously had issues?
I agree in terms of “go into the season” with our status.
But with the people saying we should have signed a high profile striker in Jan (whe we would have found one that’s available I don’t know), i disagree there.
What about the manager saying we are short up front idea ?
Loads of options
Our 1st choice front three out Sue.
Jax still checking
Can Trossard, Sterling and Nwaneri win a title or CL?
Only positive is I put that bet on
Shame anyone who defends these owners
Lets be honest the way we have run this club we dont deserve top 4
It’s disastrous Jax
Time for Arteta and his staff to come up with a solution and pray that no other serious injuries occur
Yip, real problem now (as if it wasn’t before KH injury)…
Time for Nwaneri to play up front? Maybe Trossard?
From this point, we should take a top four finish
I think you are right, especially if Havertz is gone for a couple of months. If it turns out to be not as serious we should be okay for a CL spot.
I see now they are saying end of season for him. We are toast…
Need to look now at those out of contract
For sure
There are actually a few options
Obviously not perfect but Ben Yedder scored 20 goals for Monaco last season
Would the club get a free agent though or would they see that as admitting they made a mistake in January?
There was a list of a few and he seemed like the one most likely to offer some help. Don’t really know what is going on in the organization and who is making the calls – the other article outlined a bunch of things that might be the case, but it is largely speculation, as to why we were left so thin up front.
Regardless we are really in the lurch and keeping our top four looks like a big win right now. A lot of people don’t care for Havertz (I thought he was too expensive) but we need his contribution…
What a shame. Merino’s signing really seems to be haunting us (now having typed that, he will go on a goal a game run).
Ben Yedder is a recently convicted rapist and a drunk driver. Our club won’t be associated with a player like that.
More plausible is to look at our youth players, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Khayon Edwards or even U18 striker Andre Harriman-Annous. We have no other choice.
That’s a no then lol
Wissam Ben-Yedder…?
Clutching at straws but someone who can at least get us through some games with his experience.
(I think he’s still out of contract).
he seems to be the one…
as DaJuhi typed, there are significant issues and we already have one player on the field constantly booed for apparent bad behaviour…
Mate we have to bring in a body
It’s not ideal but you can’t play the same front three for the next month
Bad luck this season, but we also went in with a thin squad. The summer window was just so poor. Arsenal need to be okay with sometimes landing a 2nd target and not always your prime one. We should not have finished the window with only signing Sterling on a loan. Not good enough. I wouldn’t rush Saka back. Essentially we just need to secure top 4 and walk away. Another season down the drain. Will Arsenal finally get serious this summer? They should have Sesko and Zubimendi done in May/June. But as usual the club will drag these sagas out until late July/August and then do a mad scramble towards the end if things dont work out. This Ayto guy I’m not expecting much of anything from.
Of course Arteta has to take some of the blame for not bringing in an extra attacker in the summer, but the board hung him and the squad out to dry in January.
We were in an emergency situation, Arteta was begging in almost every interview, and he was ignored. We have now lost Martinelli, and Havertz for the mid and long-term since, leaving the squad barely on life support!
So now our attack for at least the next 4-6 weeks will be:
Trossard – a quality squad player
Nwaneri – an exceptional 17 year old
Sterling – a body
That means we cannot rest, or even sub any of them because we’ll have zero attacking options on the bench other than untested reserve and youth players. And that’s praying none of them get injured.
Let’s also not forget that Sterling’s performances have been so bad, that we really only have two attackers that can actually offer anything!
Forget the title, I think it’ll be a miracle if Arteta can get us a top four finish from this point on.
I have never witnessed such an injury crisis, and 3 red cards in the first half of games, and a fourth early in the second half, all decisive given the score in those games at the time the cards were issued.
Say what you want about Arteta, but you can only feel sorry for him at this point. How unlucky can you be?
Lucy78 – my sympathy depends on how much control he (Arteta) has actually had. If he was the architect and the board finally said enough then I have little sympathy.
On the other end, if he had no say in recruitment and retention than full sympathy and my greatest respect.
I suspect that the answer, as always, lies somewhere in the middle.
As for the injuries, I agree but with such a small squad we have been asking for this for a couple of years. We have too many positions where there seems to be only one option in the manager’s mind and our players have to play too many games.
I also wonder about training intensity. Read a story about how Slot has really changed tempo of training downwards at Liverpool during the season. I wonder if there is something in that?
Regardless, I am really gutted.
Not bad luck , it’s neglect
The price of standing still and messing around with PR stunts like the Watkins ‘ bid ‘
He needs to change the formation now and go defensive
Damage limitation
Better to try and steal 1-0 wins then play a front three for sake of it
Yea I feel really sorry for a bloke who earns 16 million a year barking orders on a touchline .
🙄
All this talk about how good it was for the players going on a warm weather break,like some said it was just a jolly for going out of the fa cup early once again .
Now we have lost another player for the season by being on holiday ,couldn’t make it up .
So with all the equivalent injuries and the red cards to Liverpool. Where do you think Liverpool would currently be in the table?
That should shut you up!
Shut him up?
The man is the second highest paid manager in world football while delivering zilch.
We have more than five hundred and forty two left backs.
That’s definitely on him.
Lucy, Liverpool hap as many injuries as is first 10 games and left us in smoke and with a new manager. Not a very plausible excuse.
Its bad luck but basically it’s just down to bad squad management.
We began the season with 22 senior players, 22! MLS and Nwaneri joined later as youth products.
Of those 22, we had loaned 2 from other PL clubs. That’s right, a club of Arsenals stature had to LOAN 2 squad players from other clubs.
Out of those 20 (excluding loans), we had at least 5 players with an EXTENSIVE injury record in the past which spans not just one season but several.
Those players are Jesus, Tierney, Partey, Tomiyasu and Zinchenko. Unsurprising is that 4 of those perennially injured players, have got injured several times this season.
So that leaves us with 15 trustworthy senior players. These 15 players include just 1 striker (who is not a natural striker), 3 wingers, 1 attacking midfielder.
One can argue that Saka’s longterm injury was forthcoming. He’s had multiple mild hamstring pulls in the past seasons and he has been rested very little.
Another case of argument is that this is Kai Havertz’s most serious injury of his career. Is it just coincedence that we basically have 1 fit striker all season who has to play almost all the matches and poof, he gets in injury?
In conclusion, injuries happen but they can be avoided and MA’s squad management has been hilariously ABYSMAL.
Fair comment RSH
Putting right what wasn’t a great summer window is too late now. Was it a gamble not to go further in the summer? Looking that way now
Complete mismanagement by whoever decided we didn’t need to bring in a forward in January. Whatever we think about Havertz as a striker, he has worked his socks off this season, it should not be a surprise he has picked up an injury. Now the sky is falling and we are in crisis. Unbelievable but then again, typical.
So, we are missing our only striker, who wasn’t a striker and wasn’t scoring? Just another excuse people can use why we are not winning anything this year for Arteta apologists. Well no not really, Arteta didn’t want to sign a striker on loan (and we were offered a few) because he would be working long term with him. Well how short sighted to not see, that, if we lost our only striker, who wasn’t a striker, we could actually have a player, who could have played as a STRIKER. Arteta has gone 4 years without a striker, so I don’t see that as a problem for him. What a shit show season and poor poor planning for it.
Would not be working long term.
I didn’t believe we could be this unlucky I was expecting to hear today that it was only a scare and he’d be ready in time for the next game or two This is devastating I am now worried about our top four hopes
We will be fine with Sterling leading the line. He is more clinical than Havertz. Will need to promote from the academy until Saka and Martineli come back in 3-4 weeks time. We must start by hammering Leicester to send a clear message that we are still a dangerous team even without Kai
Whose great idea was going to Dubai?