Arsenal’s injury curse comes back with a vengeance

Arsenal have had a very busy transfer window to try and grow the squad so we can compete on all fronts this season, and it is obvious that Mikel Arteta has brought in lots of quality players, as can be seen by the fact that were are flying high at the top of the table with five wins from five games.
But the age-old Arsenal concern from fans has been that we are ALWAYS short of a defensive midfielder, and that has been discussed on here since the start of the transfer window.
We ended last season with Thomas Partey out injured as usual, Granit Xhaka always in danger of cautions, red cards and suspensions (although rarely injured) and Mo Elneny and Sambi Lokonga as unfashionable backups.
Now we are exactly one week away from having to start our Europa League campaign with just Xhaka and Lokonga available to play in midfield with two games every week.
But not only that we have also got scares on more players. Reiss Nelson was supposed to be a backup for Saka after Pepe left, but he is on a long term injury break with Partey and Elneny, and against Fulham we now have two new possible worrying injuries.
Arteta ran through the injury problems after the Fulham game, starting with our captain Martin Odegaard: “He got a bad kick, and he was struggling. It was very recent so we’ll have to see over the next few hours how he recovers.”
And now another worry is Aaron Ramsdale as well. Arteta said: “I think he felt something, I don’t know what exactly. He managed to finish the game but he’s another we’ll have to assess.”
On Elneny: “That’s not good news, we still need him to see our specialist but I’m afraid we’re going to lose Mo for a while.”
And he confirmed the bad news on Partey as well: “He’s going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be. Obviously, it’s not the first injury that he’s had in that area so it is a recurring injury, so it’s one for the doctors to put a timeline on it and see how he goes.”
It may not be too bad for the Europa League, as I can see Arteta playing youngsters like Walters and Azeez in the Group games, but we must really hope that we get another midfielder for our League games, as we need a minimum of three available so we have backup. Hopefully Zinchenko (also been out with a knee injury) will rejoin the squad before the Man United game, and there is nothing too serious with Ramsdale and Odegaard…
40 CommentsAdd a Comment
A big miss not getting a new cm in, we all know the problem with partey and his injury record, he should be moved on in Jan.
Big miss, huge
Both our DMs out for a long period of time. One has still hardly kicked a ball for us and cannot string together more than 3 matches. Very disappointing this was not foreseen and addressed. Partey cannot be relied upon. I’ll be foolishly optimistic and hope Arsenal are ready on Jan 1st to get a DM, but expect another deadline day rush as per usual. There are certain transfer tactics that have never worked out for us that we still keep repeating. Still, lots of good work done this window on incomings and outgoings, just frustrating we didn’t clear the final hurdle and we’ll now all be sweating until Jan that we can find a solution in a position that has given us huge problems over the years.
Knowing all this Arteta has allowed AMN and Azeez to go out on loan. Unless a deal sheet has been put in there will be no incomings.
The azeez more especially is puzzling. Perfect chance for him to play some europa league matches and make an impression. Why aren’t we giving our academy players a real chance now?
That one seemed odd to me as well, cups would seem ideal until Jan. Can only assume we want him playing more regular minutes as he’d have no chance of playing in the league. Only 6 Europa games and 1 guaranteed Carabao. If he gets double figures league games + cups in that time with his new side maybe that is better or maybe that is a deal we’ve made with him personally that he’ll go out on loan for the entire season.
Arteta is not that guy to give them a chance
A good start to the Window and a bad end. How did they get that so wrong. Complacency?
All we can do is trust and support what we have
Come on you gunners. Let’s stick it up manure on Sunday
We take a step forward, and 3 steps backwards.
I have said on this platform that the DM role was top priority. We should have gone for Ruben Neves even when Partey wasn’t injured. And, today, we missed out on Luiz. I felt the club should have made a 35m pound deal for Luiz or a 55m pound deal for Neves. Lokonga is not a 6. Xhaka can’t be relied on all season. Azeez and AMN are both loaned out.
We have Europa league matches, FA Cup, and league games.
Naivety on the part of Arteta and Edu.
Talk about hyperbole. Jesus/Zinchenko/Vieira/Marquinhos/Turner in + Saliba returned. No major exits although I guess Pepe/Nuno were 1st team squad last year and its “3 steps backwards.” Mari/AMN who went on loan Jan technically started last season in the 1st team squad if you really want to push it.
“According to The Athletic, the coaching staff at Arsenal believe Albert Sambi Lokonga is a better fit than Thomas Partey for the No.6 role.”
Obviously they meant long-term but there has always been a belief he can play that role.
Partey is back in 3 games why is everyone pretending he is out until Jan?
I’m happy with the business we did and just looks like the final push for a player wasn’t possible to fit into the finances we have currently. Hopefully we will be ok without anymore injuries and I’m so looking forward to the next game. I don’t understand supporters being so negative before there is even a reason to be, is it just so they can say they told you so if their prediction comes true. Reminds me of the depressed robot in hitchhikers guide to the galaxy. Get behind the team, we won’t win every game but something is building. It was clear last season and it’s even clearer this. Coyg
No Dan. Let us not kid our selves. We did not make top4 last season because of that. We need steel in midfield. Lokonga can’t play against a man city Liverpool or spurs. He is not quick enough. He has a poor first touch and can’t boss the midfield. This is not a knee jerk reaction.
Not signing a DM player is irresponsible on the part of Edu and Arteta.
Arteta isn’t responsible for signing players, why blame him. There were more reasons than just an extra DM In not finishing top four last season, we played with a young squad that was inevitable to have dips and in some ways we over achieved, the frustration was we got so close to a top four which not many expected at that seasons start. Arsenal were trying to get the right player in at the right deal for all, didn’t happen move on. Some people just want signings in regardless of consequence. Why do supporters think the professionals know less than them. If it all goes tits up then be negative but I’m still excited for the season and to see the team develop further
More injuries are inevitable. I don’t know the solution for the DM position either. Highly likely Xhaka has to go back to that role and the abuse over him will start again even tho we know he’s in a role that’s no good for him. Whoever has to play DM I won’t blame them. They are in a position they shouldn’t be and those in charge of transfers are responsible for leaving us short. Also worrying no Saka backup. Arteta needs to stop playing him every EPL match
At least we didn’t pay silly money for Luiz which is positive and it might be a blessing in disguise that Lokonga will play a few games in a row to see how he progress……
only if he can do the job. They are really gambling here…
The other option is of course Ben White as a DM. He reads the game well.
true, they will have to try to find something that works.
Partey is back in 3, people are acting like he’s out for the season. He’s played 48 and missed 28 league games for us in previous seasons. 51/29 if you include this season. Not ideal but not the majority missed by any means. We also have Zinchenko as option we didn’t last year as well as White who was nailed on at CB.
It seems you did not watch Lokonga last season.
Lokonga is not a Defensive midfielder.
He is an ideal number 8. Xhaka has played in more advanced roles on the left this season because of Partey’s ability on the ball.
With Lokonga playing alongside Xhaka, it will change the dynamics of the team. Lokonga is not ready to play as a DM.
All we needed to do was to get Ruben Neves in at all cost even before Partey was injured.
Every top team has a strong Defensive midfielder.
Man united got a Casemiro for a huge amount.
Liverpool has Fabinho.
Man city has Rodri and Kelvin Philips.
Spurs have Bissouma.
This is a mistake honestly.
We should stop behaving like a fisherman who went to fish and is happy he caught nothing.
If we don’t qualify for CL next year due to a poor midfield, either Arteta or Edu has to go. They were told, they were advised, the fans demanded it!!! WE NEED A DM!! But nothing!
Errors need to have consequences.
Ten Hang is a good coach, although he’s now managing a parched team. He may need a job next year. Just insinuating…
We always muck up by not matching the asking price,
Why waste time trying to secure on the cheap!!
It NEVER works.This could wreck our season.
Villa said Luiz would be available for 20 mil according to sky then changed their minds. He is not worth more than 25 mil in the current market with 1 year left on contract. 25 mil is pushing it.
The fault was in waiting for a deadline day deal. Hinging the whole first half of the season on villa accepting our offers when it was never a certainty
We haven’t done that though. Lokonga is fit to play. Zinchenko will make the bench likely against United. Behind that we have Xhaka/White able to play there with fit options in their positions (ESR/Vieira/Tomi/Cedric/Gabriel/Saliba/Holding)and Partey is due back at the start of the international break (3 games away) and before our tougher run of fixtures.
There is literally 13 games before the window opens again. Much ado about nothing.
Partey hasn’t been given a timeframe. After international break is very generous. He’s reinjured the area that took him out almost half a season
Gabriel Jesus also had one year left on his Man city contract and we paid 45m pounds for him.
Raheem sterling also. And Chelsea’s paid almost 50m pounds.
It is the selling club that knows what their player is worth.
We are talking about making a deal for a player on the last day of the transfer window. When you offer 25m pounds, and it is rejected, you go for 35m pounds. There is a sell on clause in Luiz contract as well.
Meaning Aston villa would have to pay Man city some amount from the money. All these should have been factored in by Edu. This is incompetence and naivety on the part of whoever was responsible.
The DM position is even more important than the Right wing role.
We don’t learn as a club. We keep falling short.
Lokonga can’t boss the midfield. Let us be real.
55m pounds would have gotten Neves.
We mustn’t forget the excellent signings we have already made, when assessing this window, but it does feel as if we have shot ourselves in the foot again, just like we did in last January’s window.
We have let two seasoned professionals leave (AMN and Bellerin) while our midfield has not been strengthened and, due to injuries, severely weakened.
Mikel and Edu tried to sign Neves and there was this ongoing saga with Tieleman at Leicester – but we are where we are and it is what it is.
Let’s see what squad appears at Old Trafford and keep the positivity going.
We’ll always support the team, but we can’t be in denial if we see errors of judgement. It’s a very poor end to the window after a tremendous beginning. Something went wrong though.
Arsenal must consider replacing Partey in the January transfer window, because he can’t stay fit for majority of the season. He’s on very high wages and spends more time in the hospital than on the field. A fraction of his salary should be retained on a pro rata basis for his non appearances in matches , to help fund his replacement. Other players that must be sold and replaced appropriately are Elneny, Holding and Cedric.
Without a doubt. Think we have all lost our patience with Partey. He’s of no use being injured for 60% of our matches. This was always Elnenys swan song and unfortunate a player who never gets injured will be out for a while now. So frustrating. White or Xhaka are gonna have to play there. Wish we didn’t get rid of AMN and azeez. Now we are also gonna have to play one of our starters in DM for europa league matches too in a very easy group. The decision making on this last day was just poor ugh. Anyways that’s my complaining for the night. Hate the window ended on a downer
Inept
Ruben Neves is priority for January now.
Arsenal have decided to stick with Xhaka and Partey. Looks like top four is the best we can hope for
Villa has got one back on us!
I had a nagging feeling they wouldn’t sell Douglas Luiz to us. We just beat them at the Emirates on the eve of deadline day. And we refused to sell Smith-Rowe to them a couple of years ago. They’ve been smarting on two fronts!
And to think that Liverpool and Chelsea got two easy loan deals from Juventus in the form of Melo and Zakarian – two deals which would have been perfect for us.
I agree that we did well not to pay stupid for Luiz. If he’s that good. we can always go for a free transfer next summer and have our revenge on the villains!
We gave them emi and chambers. Problem with deadline deals the other club needs to get a player to replace him
Mixed emotions at the end of this window: the good, the bad and the ugly. The good – we are top of the league; the bad – as predicted, key players are out injured. And the bad – we missed the opportunity to strengthen the spine of the midfield again, electing instead to waste 35M on midfield project in Fabio Vieira.
Last season no europa league and this season we have one in our hands and i hope you notice the rush of everything due to WC…well i still believe we can still do better this season
Irrespective of whether Arsenal succeeded to sign two of Douglas Luiz, Danilo and Mykhayio or not at the end of this summer transfer window today or not. But not withstanding the shortcoming. (seemingly) My believe remain Arsenal will at Old Traford on Sunday, beat Manchester United in the big game EPL match encounter that will take place between the Red Devils and our dear own Gunners.
The binding of the Red Devils and casting them out into the deepest depth of the Manchester River by the Gunners in the game will definitely takes place during the match.
Which the Gunners will carry out to the letter in the game during the playing of match to punish and teach a hard lesson to those people like the anti-Arsenal Steven Gerald the Aston Villa manager. Who when he the Reds captain made sure he prevented Luis Suarez from joining Arsenal a repeat of the same action he has done to Arsenal on transfer deadline day today stopping Douglas Luiz from Joining Arsenal I perceive. So too I believe the Manchester Utd manager Erick Ten Hag and the PGMO have their hands soild in this conspiracy against Arsenal orchestratedly designed to imped Arsenal on their EPL winning run push this season. With the PGMO appointment from the Greater Manchester of the match centrereferee and head of VAR for the match looking to tilt the outcome of the match proceedings to the favour of Man Utd.
Which definitely is a conspiracy ,moves plotted against Arsenal to cynically stop them from beating Man Utd. So as to stop the Gunners from extending their winning run in the EPL to six on the trot at Old Traford this season. But Arsenal will prevail over their sworn enemies and adversaries.
I would like to see egg splattered all over my face and be proven wrong, but it seems that Arsenal are simply afraid to go for glory and deliberately undersell themselves. In some quarters it might be called lack of ambition. A kind of “we are not worthy” mentality. In 2015-16 Arsenal had the league title at its mercy, everyone knew what was needed but Wegner settled for the cheapest option available and settled for Elneny. This season, sitting on top of the table we loan out what’s left of our possible reserves and decide to leave it at that. Who knows, maybe the higher ups do know more than us fans??? Do we have any choice but to trust them?Regarding our next game though I think we will get a result but it’s only going to get more difficult from there as tired bodies and our rivals ongoing improvement could put an end to the good vibes. Let’s hope I’m wrong as usual and every match day remains Christmas.