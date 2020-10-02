Arsenal’s injury list is full of positives to come

Positive injury news for Arsenal set to give Arteta selection headache after the international break!

Competition is always a good thing; managers having a selection headache is an even better thing, and is a very good sign, but only if used to their disposal!

The latest bout of injury news on Arsenal’s website states updates on the below players:

Cedric Soares (who played last night), and Sokratis are now back in full training and Emile Smith Rowe is integrating himself back in to training which means he should be back after the international break.

Shkodran Mustafi who is one of a number of Arsenal players that have recently been linked with a move away and Calum Chambers will both be back after the upcoming international break, which is a good thing to see given how we were lacking in the defensive department.

Pablo Mari also seems ready to return to training, albeit within two weeks.

So, the only long-term injury worry we will have is Gabriel Martinelli, who is looking to return by the end of the calendar year!

This latest news is very positive of course and very soon, we will hopefully be back to full strength. Of course, it all rests on whether we get any injuries in our last game before the international break.

And then the worry begins that those players that will be away for the internationals, although game time is a good thing, we pray that they also come back fit and well and do not pick up any injuries that will cause us to be stuck without them for long periods of time.

Given that is how our luck tends to go throughout a season anyway. Keeping all of our players fit and firing will do wonders for the team this season, both game wise and selection wise! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman