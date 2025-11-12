Arsenal’s injury problems could be a good thing for Mikel Arteta

Wayne Rooney has offered his thoughts on recent reports suggesting that several of Arsenal’s injured players are set to return following the international break. The news has been welcomed by supporters and by manager Mikel Arteta, who will soon have a full squad available as the Gunners continue their pursuit of domestic and European success.
Gabriel Jesus has already returned to first-team training, marking an important step forward for the team’s attacking depth. Meanwhile, both Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz are also expected to be available for selection after the break, strengthening Arsenal’s options across the pitch. Arteta is understandably pleased to have a growing number of players fit again, as the added depth will offer flexibility in his tactical approach and ensure the team remains competitive on multiple fronts.
A Stronger Squad and Higher Expectations
The Gunners have built a well-balanced and ambitious squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title as well as other major honours. Having strengthened in key areas over recent transfer windows, Arteta now possesses a group of players who share his determination to end Arsenal’s wait for silverware. With the season entering a crucial phase, the return of key players could provide the extra quality and energy required to maintain consistency in results.
However, despite the apparent positives, not everyone believes that a fully fit squad will be entirely beneficial for the manager.
Rooney Warns of Possible Dressing Room Issues
According to Metro Sport, Wayne Rooney has suggested that having too many available players can sometimes create challenges for team harmony. He warned that fierce competition for places may lead to difficult decisions for Arteta and could risk unsettling those who are regularly left out of the starting line-up.
Rooney said via the outlet, “That can cause problems, similar to Liverpool when they sign too many players and you have got players who are getting left on the bench who normally would be playing, that can cause problems as well in the dressing room.
“I don’t think it’s always a good thing to have everyone; if you have such a good squad, it’s actually sometimes probably quite refreshing for the manager to have them out.”
Rooney’s remarks underline the delicate balance Arteta must strike between maintaining healthy competition and preserving unity within his squad. While depth is crucial in the modern game, managing expectations among top-level players could prove just as important as tactics in Arsenal’s pursuit of glory.
I like the last paragraph by the Manchester and England legend
Arsenal could return from the international break as a different animal primarily due to a major injury boost, tactical adjustments, and a mental reset, which is facilitated by the pause in domestic fixtures.
Probably there’s no outfit in the premier league can boast a list of first teamers returning, as in the like of, Martineli, Gyokers, Odegaard, Madueke, Jesus and the Big German.
This magnificent six returning will significantly bolster squad depth and provide more options for creativity and goal scoring, which was lacking at the stadium of light.
But one massive factor armchair managers frequently overlooked, historically, Arsenal have a strong record in matches immediately following international break under the young Spaniard, often returning with strong performance at the Emirates Stadium, since the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, they have won nine and lost just once after an international break, this is a clear indicator the juggernaut often responds well to the interruption.
Surely this is not good news to the Spuds.
I think when you talked about Sunderland,I don’t quite agree with you,I point accusing finger to Arteta,the two points dropped is his fault,how can a coach who play a physical game in the champions League,while Sunderland is at home resting,play the same squad and if that’s is not enough,he did only one change, looking at the players,they are visible tired, Sunderland manager is busy doing up to 5 to six changes,you have already secured the win,what is trossard,Zubimendi,saka doing there when you have skelly,ncaapie, norgard, White,throw them in for the love of God,they have more fresh legs and didn’t even play midweek,I always say this, Arteta will always be his own down fall,can you imagine Sunderland having all the time in the world to lunch every ball into our 18yard box,this fresh guys wouldn’t have allowed them all that time in the world to do that,it so disgusting.