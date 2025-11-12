Arsenal’s injury problems could be a good thing for Mikel Arteta

Wayne Rooney has offered his thoughts on recent reports suggesting that several of Arsenal’s injured players are set to return following the international break. The news has been welcomed by supporters and by manager Mikel Arteta, who will soon have a full squad available as the Gunners continue their pursuit of domestic and European success.

Gabriel Jesus has already returned to first-team training, marking an important step forward for the team’s attacking depth. Meanwhile, both Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz are also expected to be available for selection after the break, strengthening Arsenal’s options across the pitch. Arteta is understandably pleased to have a growing number of players fit again, as the added depth will offer flexibility in his tactical approach and ensure the team remains competitive on multiple fronts.

A Stronger Squad and Higher Expectations

The Gunners have built a well-balanced and ambitious squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title as well as other major honours. Having strengthened in key areas over recent transfer windows, Arteta now possesses a group of players who share his determination to end Arsenal’s wait for silverware. With the season entering a crucial phase, the return of key players could provide the extra quality and energy required to maintain consistency in results.

However, despite the apparent positives, not everyone believes that a fully fit squad will be entirely beneficial for the manager.

Rooney Warns of Possible Dressing Room Issues

According to Metro Sport, Wayne Rooney has suggested that having too many available players can sometimes create challenges for team harmony. He warned that fierce competition for places may lead to difficult decisions for Arteta and could risk unsettling those who are regularly left out of the starting line-up.

Rooney said via the outlet, “That can cause problems, similar to Liverpool when they sign too many players and you have got players who are getting left on the bench who normally would be playing, that can cause problems as well in the dressing room.

“I don’t think it’s always a good thing to have everyone; if you have such a good squad, it’s actually sometimes probably quite refreshing for the manager to have them out.”

Rooney’s remarks underline the delicate balance Arteta must strike between maintaining healthy competition and preserving unity within his squad. While depth is crucial in the modern game, managing expectations among top-level players could prove just as important as tactics in Arsenal’s pursuit of glory.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…