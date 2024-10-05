Arsenal’s injury problems just allow Arteta to prove the quality of depth in our squad now

If there’s one thing we Gooners have had this season, it’s the ability to passionately debate which players we want played and why. Debates such as who should play left flank or why Nwaneri should start while still agreeing on Arteta’s squad selection decisions have been great.

Remember when we were supposed to play against Spurs without Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard? Everyone had an opinion on which midfielder and attack Arteta should deploy, and everyone was convinced it was correct. Even so, Arteta was able to put together a side that defeated Spurs.

With Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jurrien Timber all injury doubts, there is concern that there will be no fit right backs for the match against Southampton. Nonetheless, we know Arteta will have a decent option at right back. It’s fantastic that we can debate what we believe to be the best Arsenal starting XI. It just goes to show that we now have depth and competition in several places. How things have changed.

Do you recall the time when an injury to a player like William Saliba caused everything to collapse? Those days are long gone, and Arsenal now has enough players to fill in for each other, like they’ve done in Martin Odegaard’s absence.

We can choose to play counter-attack football with Martinelli, or fluid possession football with Trossard or Sterling. The back four allows us to defend deep or invert while also providing overlaps. And the fact that Havertz can play as a false 9, #10, or #8 while Rice is more than a #6 is simply fantastic.

Arsenal’s perfect squad has always been our dream, and we now are getting closer to achieving that…

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…