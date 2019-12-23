According to Arsenal’s official website, Mesut Ozil is available for selection for the Gunners’ clash against Bournemouth after dealing with a knock to his foot.

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg slammed the playmaker for his angry reaction after being subbed off against Manchester City.

Ljungberg claimed that he wouldn’t have picked Ozil for the clash with Everton even if he was fit, as a result of his actions.

There’s a potential boost for the Gunners ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge with the club’s injury update stating that Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli are all being ‘assessed’.

This will certainly be a welcome boost for the Gunners, who will be without Calum Chambers (suspension), Kieran Tierney (shoulder injury) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle injury).

Arsenal’s report adds that versatile midfielder Dani Ceballos has returned to training this week, although there’s no other update on the Real Madrid loanee’s return to action.

It’s absolutely essential that we manage to get as many players back in action over the hectic Christmas and new year period, with games coming thick and fast we’ll need all hands on the deck to give us a chance of finishing the year on a high.