Arsenal’s injury update with Willian back in full training

Arsenal has released an update on the fitness of their players ahead of their Europa League match against Dundalk on Thursday.
The Gunners will take on the Irish side in their second Europa League group game of the season.
The Gunners beat Rapid Wien away from home in their first group game and they know that they have to build on that in this match.
There is generally good news for the Gunners on the injury front, here is what the fitness update from the club looks like:
Rob Holding, who strained his hamstring just before Arsenal’s match against Manchester City is making good progress in his recovery and the report claims that he will be back to full training in the next week.
David Luiz had a thigh issue in Arsenal’s last game and the report claims that he will miss tomorrow’s match, but he is being assessed ahead of the game against Manchester United at the weekend.
Willian had a slight issue with his calf, but the club has confirmed that he has resumed full training and he is available for selection.
Calum Chambers is back in full training, but he is not match-fit yet. Pablo Mari has stepped up his recovery and he hopes to be back in full training after the November international break.
Gabriel Martinelli has now started running outside and he hopes to be back before the year runs out.
