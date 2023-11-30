Arsenal’s intensity in Europe is thrilling and I’m very happy indeed

Arsenal cruise CL group with thumping of Lens by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we’ve cruised through the Champions League group stages by thumping a poor RC Lens side 6:0. Honestly we looked head and shoulders better than the other teams in this group and it’s hard not to be encouraged about our prospects in this tournament, and also be wary that better teams and challenges will arise in the knockout.
We started with an intensity to our play which for some reason I don’t see in our PL games and I wonder why? Maybe teams do underestimate us in Europe, because we haven’t played in the CL for 5 years? In the PL teams teams deploy low blocks, often double up on Saka and Martinelli and definitely leave us less space, but still are teams in Europe that worse? Maybe our players are really hungry to play in the CL and prove themselves? Anyhow I expect a much more difficult game against Wolves honestly.
We had 6 different scorers starting with Kai Havertz. Amongst Arsenal fans there are 2 camps with him, people who’ve written him off and those who are desperate for him to succeed. I really enjoyed seeing him on the score sheet. If he becomes one more player who can add goals in double figures that’s way better than having a 65 million flop. Imagine another goal for him against Wolves and it’s 3 in 3, and things start to look better.
Overall in the CL we’ve shown our best play this season. Honestly I didn’t really have great expectations for the champions league, I just enjoy being back, but in reality it’s really only Real Madrid, Bayern and Man City that are really scary. That said, we have exited the EL to some teams we really should’ve beaten, so we shouldn’t underestimate any team in Europe.
That said, the job so far is done. The fact that we don’t care about the last game is great, because the schedule is getting very packed. Wolves and Luton next, before tricky games with Villa and Brighton, if we can ramp up a good winning streak, that bodes well for a Liverpool away trip which will say a lot about our title credentials.
Top of the league, through to the knockouts as group winners, I am happy and so should you be!
Konstantin
Lovely piece bro
One thing what I like about this Arteta team is that we have no longer small team mentality which was evident in Wenger days, no more bullying by physical opponents, no more conceding 4 or 5 or more and getting drubbed in big matches. Even in invincible days we have small mentality in Champions league and no surprise we have never won it, despite being best team in England and one of the best in the world in those days. I remember in many big matches we either concede penalty or get red card or do silly mistakes leading to goal. Most of these mentality has been corrected in Arteta reign, and we boast team with one of highest squad value, so I genuinely believe we can go far in the competition. Yes, I agree we need some luck for that as champions can’t be champions just because of quality or hard work unless there is that luck factor in them.
Arsenal were lethal last night, although Lens helped us by playing openly
I hope Arsenal will keep making the long diagonal crosses to Havertz’s or Rice’s head
Having said that, if we lose any EPL game before going to Anfield, we might as well forget EPL and focus on UCL instead
You give up quickly
Losing one match before Anfield doesn’t mean we should give up
An EPL title contender should be able to win against mid-table teams home and away, because our biggest EPL rival is very consistent at scoring goals
Arsenal is probably the biggest club not to win the champions league, though been almost a permanent fixture in the competition in modern era, history is not exactly kind to us.
Having qualified for the competition some seventeen times in a row, it is disappointing to think we never lift this big jug in our history, since it is both a record of achievement and failure.
This is another reason Arsenal has to go into the transfer market with same zest as in the summer