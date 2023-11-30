Arsenal’s intensity in Europe is thrilling and I’m very happy indeed

We started with an intensity to our play which for some reason I don’t see in our PL games and I wonder why? Maybe teams do underestimate us in Europe, because we haven’t played in the CL for 5 years? In the PL teams teams deploy low blocks, often double up on Saka and Martinelli and definitely leave us less space, but still are teams in Europe that worse? Maybe our players are really hungry to play in the CL and prove themselves? Anyhow I expect a much more difficult game against Wolves honestly.

We had 6 different scorers starting with Kai Havertz. Amongst Arsenal fans there are 2 camps with him, people who’ve written him off and those who are desperate for him to succeed. I really enjoyed seeing him on the score sheet. If he becomes one more player who can add goals in double figures that’s way better than having a 65 million flop. Imagine another goal for him against Wolves and it’s 3 in 3, and things start to look better.

Overall in the CL we’ve shown our best play this season. Honestly I didn’t really have great expectations for the champions league, I just enjoy being back, but in reality it’s really only Real Madrid, Bayern and Man City that are really scary. That said, we have exited the EL to some teams we really should’ve beaten, so we shouldn’t underestimate any team in Europe.

That said, the job so far is done. The fact that we don’t care about the last game is great, because the schedule is getting very packed. Wolves and Luton next, before tricky games with Villa and Brighton, if we can ramp up a good winning streak, that bodes well for a Liverpool away trip which will say a lot about our title credentials.

Top of the league, through to the knockouts as group winners, I am happy and so should you be!