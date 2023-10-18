Arsenal’s interest forces Serie A club to offer new deal to teenager

Michael Kayode has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months as the Gunners closely monitor the young talent at Fiorentina.

He is widely regarded as one of the top emerging talents in Italian football, and his reputation continues to grow.

Kayode has recently made his way into Fiorentina’s first team and consistently displays good form every time he takes to the field.

Arsenal’s interest in him began when he was playing for their U19 side, and it seems to have intensified now that he is part of the first team.

The Gunners’ interest has caused concerns at Fiorentina, leading the Italian club to offer the young player a new contract. He was previously on a deal worth just 80,000 euros per year. According to a report via Sport Witness, La Viola has reached an agreement for a new contract that will extend until 2028 and see Kayode earn 1 million euros per season.

It is expected that the young talent will sign this new contract upon his return from the current international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kayode has been talked about a lot in Italian football, which is a clear sign that he is a real talent.

The youngster will likely be excited about our interest in his signature but may prefer to spend more time at his current club to continue developing

