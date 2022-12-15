Arsenal’s interest in top attacking talent still not advanced yet

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Mykhailo Mudryk, and they have been tipped to add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

The youngster has emerged as one of the finest attackers in Europe this season as he shines for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

Several clubs have added him to their shopping list, including Real Madrid, who has faced him at least four times in the Champions League.

Arsenal is one club that will help him reach his full potential, and he obviously likes the idea of playing for them.

However, they have still not advanced their interest in him, as reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. He writes in his column on Caught Offside:

“At the moment, it’s Arsenal pushing for Mykhaylo Mudryk, but there’s still no advanced negotiation on the fee.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is the trending player in Europe now and we will do well to add him to our squad. However, he has to feature highly on our shopping list before we can add him to the group.

The youngster still has some development to do and he can become his best self if he works with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

