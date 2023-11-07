Arsenal’s interest in Brazilian youngster dismissed

Arsenal has been credited with an interest in Brazilian midfielder Andre over the last few weeks as he shines at Fluminense.

The 22-year-old was close to a move to Liverpool in the summer, but his current employer refused to sell during the Brazilian mid-season.

That decision paid off after they won the Copa Libertadores, defeating the Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

The midfielder will be allowed to leave Fluminense in January, which will coincide with a break in the Brazilian league system, and Arsenal has been tipped to make a move for him.

Reportedly, the Gunners watched him in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Boca, alongside scouts from several top European clubs.

His form in that game and before it makes him a player Arsenal would enjoy having in their squad.

However, Lance reveals he was not the only player the Gunners watched at that game. In fact, it’s claimed that because they had just signed Declan Rice, the midfielder was not the main reason Arsenal watched the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Andre is a fine midfielder and we should sign him to replace Thomas Partey in the next transfer window.

The Ghanaian is an important player for us, but his days should be numbered now after his struggles with injuries.