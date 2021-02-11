Arsenal’s interest in Buendia was just paper talk

If you follow the news, you would be forgiven for thinking Arsenal almost signed Emi Buendia from Norwich City last month.

Arsenal had plans to add a creative midfielder to their team in the just-closed transfer window.

They were linked with moves for the likes of Isco, Buendia, and Joan Jordan.

Mikel Arteta’s side eventually signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

Daily reports made it seem like they had been serious about their interest in Buendia, but Norwich chief, Stuart Webber, has just revealed that the Gunners never made a move for him.

He admitted that a player of his quality would have admirers, but said the only player at his club who was wanted by another team was Max Aarons.

Buendia’s reported interest from Arsenal was only in the news and the Gunners never contacted them over signing the midfielder.

‘The only interest in any of our players was in Max which is ironic because it was the only one that didn’t get out in the press,’ Webber said on The Pink Un.

‘That was nice and it’s often how it works. When something’s actually happening, it isn’t on some 12-year-old’s social media account.

‘Often when it is on some 12-year-old’s social media account it’s rubbish, even though we had to answer questions all January about it: “Well this 12-year-old in Essex has definitely said he’s seen [Mikel] Arteta at Buendia’s house”… I’m not sure you should believe him.

‘So yeah, we didn’t have any interest in Emi or Todd [Cantwell] but we did in Max.’

Odegaard has looked good in the few minutes he has played for Arsenal. At the end of this season, the Gunners will know if they will need another midfielder.