Arsenal’s interest in in-form attacker could be the end for Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both showing interest in the attacker. Despite that attention, no agreement was reached, and he remained at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta was reluctant to lose a key attacking option at such a critical stage, particularly as the club was focused on maintaining competitiveness across all competitions.

Arsenal Weighing Future Options

Although Arsenal strengthened their squad with new additions, there was still a belief within the club that Martinelli could contribute more to the team. His pace, work rate and ability to stretch defences remain valuable assets, and Arteta opted to keep him rather than sanction a departure. However, that stance may shift after the conclusion of the current campaign, especially as Arsenal continues to assess how best to evolve its attacking unit.

The club has now joined the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, who has been in outstanding form and is regarded as one of the most impressive attacking players available. Arsenal is keen to add him to their squad, viewing him as someone who could immediately strengthen their options. With Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka already providing efficiency and consistency on the right wing, Semenyo would likely operate on the left side. This would increase competition for places, directly affecting Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in terms of game time.

Potential Sale to Fund New Signing

The pursuit of Semenyo comes with financial considerations. According to Football Insider, Arsenal would need to sell a player before they could realistically compete for his signature. Within that context, Martinelli has emerged as the most likely candidate to be moved on. While Trossard also occupies a similar position, Martinelli is considered the more valuable asset and would generate a higher transfer fee.

From a business perspective, selling Martinelli would provide Arsenal with greater financial flexibility in the market. His profile and previous interest from elite European clubs suggest he would attract significant attention. As a result, if Arsenal decides to reshape its attacking options and proceed with a move for Semenyo, Martinelli appears the most logical player to sacrifice.

Any final decision will depend on Arsenal’s broader plans and the balance they wish to strike between squad depth and financial sustainability. For now, Martinelli remains part of the project, but his long-term future could be reassessed once the season draws to a close.