Arsenal’s interest in in-form attacker could be the end for Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both showing interest in the attacker. Despite that attention, no agreement was reached, and he remained at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta was reluctant to lose a key attacking option at such a critical stage, particularly as the club was focused on maintaining competitiveness across all competitions.
Arsenal Weighing Future Options
Although Arsenal strengthened their squad with new additions, there was still a belief within the club that Martinelli could contribute more to the team. His pace, work rate and ability to stretch defences remain valuable assets, and Arteta opted to keep him rather than sanction a departure. However, that stance may shift after the conclusion of the current campaign, especially as Arsenal continues to assess how best to evolve its attacking unit.
The club has now joined the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, who has been in outstanding form and is regarded as one of the most impressive attacking players available. Arsenal is keen to add him to their squad, viewing him as someone who could immediately strengthen their options. With Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka already providing efficiency and consistency on the right wing, Semenyo would likely operate on the left side. This would increase competition for places, directly affecting Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in terms of game time.
Potential Sale to Fund New Signing
The pursuit of Semenyo comes with financial considerations. According to Football Insider, Arsenal would need to sell a player before they could realistically compete for his signature. Within that context, Martinelli has emerged as the most likely candidate to be moved on. While Trossard also occupies a similar position, Martinelli is considered the more valuable asset and would generate a higher transfer fee.
From a business perspective, selling Martinelli would provide Arsenal with greater financial flexibility in the market. His profile and previous interest from elite European clubs suggest he would attract significant attention. As a result, if Arsenal decides to reshape its attacking options and proceed with a move for Semenyo, Martinelli appears the most logical player to sacrifice.
Any final decision will depend on Arsenal’s broader plans and the balance they wish to strike between squad depth and financial sustainability. For now, Martinelli remains part of the project, but his long-term future could be reassessed once the season draws to a close.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Would be a great addition
It’s also apparent that he is a Gunner.
I really like Martinelli, however if we are serious about Semenyo, he would probably have to go.
The timing also makes it a bit of a tough one. Trossard turns 32 next year, if this is a Summer deal, it could be to replace him for the long term future.
If Semenyo signs in Arsenal can repeat the same trick like what they did to Saliba, Martinelli can be loaned out to Marseille for one or two years with clauses for obligation to play 25-30 league matches.
I think Martinelli is past that point in his career.
I haven’t seen or heard anything from the club that backs up the views given in a this article regarding Martinelli.
Quite the opposite in fact.
Mikel has clearly stated that Martinelli is part of his plans for the future.
Why on earth would the club think of selling a player who is capable scoring goals such as the one against Bayern Munich for example?
Perhaps we should stop trying to find Saka at every opportunity and use the left hand side better?