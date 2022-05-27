Arsenal’s interest in midfielder is because he would fit into Arteta’s planned formation

Arsenal is interested in a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as they pursue new signings ahead of the next campaign.

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for much of his time on the books of Leicester City.

The Foxes have tried to get him on a new deal because his current one expires in 2023, but he is hesitant to extend his stay with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to swoop on the former AS Monaco man and Standard Sports has revealed why.

They claim Arteta wants a midfielder that can play as a number 8 because he wants to employ a 4-3-3 system in the next campaign.

Tielemans is perfectly suited for that role and the Belgian will likely be on Arsenal’s books by next season if everything goes to plan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is a top-quality player and when the manager knows exactly the role he would play even before he joins the team, it makes it perfect that we are pursuing his signature.

However, that doesn’t mean Leicester will make things easy for us and we need to work on getting him at a high price even though he has just a season left on his current deal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section