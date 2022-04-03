Arsenal’s interest in Premier League star cooling-off

Arsenal’s interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin is cooling off as he struggles with injuries, according to a report.

The England international has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time and as they look to bolster their attack in the summer, he is one player they could sign.

However, his season has been plagued by injuries and he has been unable to impress Mikel Arteta’s side.

Football Insider claims the Gunners will sign at least a striker in the summer, but their interest in Calvert-Lewin is cooling off at this point.

The striker is no longer at the top of their wishlist and it is because of his many injury problems.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal doesn’t need a striker with a bad injury record because they will hardly contribute to the team.

Calvert-Lewin’s campaign has been disrupted too much and that has affected his chances of leaving Everton.

They are battling with a relegation threat now and he knows he needs to score enough goals in the remaining games of the campaign to stand a chance of keeping them in the Premier League.

If he doesn’t hit top form personally, he might be forced to join a smaller club if they eventually get relegated.