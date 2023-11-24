Arsenal’s interest in Santiago Gimenez is serious and he could join in January

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is reportedly more than just an idea for Arsenal, and the Gunners could be working on a deal to acquire him in the January transfer window.

Gimenez has been in impressive form over the last two seasons, with his goal-scoring prowess attracting attention from top clubs in Europe. Arsenal has been linked with a move for the Mexican international in recent weeks, and it appears that the Gunners are seriously considering bringing him into their squad.

According to TV Play, Arsenal’s interest in Gimenez is strong, and the striker has made a significant impression on the club. With Arsenal in need of a goal-scoring striker, Gimenez’s performance has caught their attention.

The Mexican striker has already scored 13 goals in 12 league matches and added two more in two Champions League games. Arsenal could look to bolster their attacking options by adding him to their squad in January, increasing their chances of a successful campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gimenez is a popular name on the European scene at the moment and he could do well for us.

However, we have to tone down our expectations because shining in the Dutch top flight will not guarantee success on the Premier League stage.

