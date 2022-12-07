Arsenal’s interest in USA star is causing panic at his club

Arsenal lost Yunus Musah to Valencia in 2019 when they convinced the American that he would get a faster route to their first team.

He has achieved that and was a key player for the USA national team at the current World Cup before their exit, which has seen several clubs become interested in a move for him.

The Gunners are one of them and a return to the Emirates could be on the cards in the summer, which has caused Valencia to panic, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reveals they fear they could lose him and have opened talks over a new deal to ensure he stays with them in the long term or they will earn a good fee when he leaves the Mestalla.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After watching Musah at the World Cup, Arsenal will feel he is one that got away from them and now is a second chance to add him to their squad.

However, Valencia will not make things easy for us, especially if he agrees to sign an extension with them. But if we can speak with his camp and urge them not to sign the extension, we could land him for a good fee.

