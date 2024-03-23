Arsenal’s international players Roundup – Saturday 23rd March

Today’s International round up

International break is in full swing, and we’ve got plenty of action to keep up with and watch over the next few days for our Arsenal lads. We could see another 5 Arsenal players called into action tonight for their countries and some action to catch up on from last night’s games as well. Here’s a run down of everything that happened and what’s to come later tonight.

Martin Odegaard’s Norway faced off against The Czech Republic in what was an action-packed game for both sides. Norway walking away defeated after a late 85th minute goal from Czech Republic. Odegaard started wearing the armband for his country and played 86 minutes before being subbed off just before full time. He had 81 touches throughout the game and walked away with 55/65 (85%) accurate passes.

Playing in the right of the midfield he had a lot of the ball but wasn’t playing what he would consider his best football. Losing possession 16 times throughout the match and looked a bit lost. He did make some vital tackles and stayed solid in the middle but just couldn’t get his country over the line, losing the game 2-1.

Mohammed Elneny’s Egypt played against New Zealand, but Elneny wasn’t named in the squad or on the bench, but they walked away 1-0 winners.

Tonight, Leandro Trossard’s Belgium will face off against Ireland for their first game of the international break. Trossard is likely to start as his form for both club and country has been great this season.

Then England will face off against Brazil in what should be an action-packed game. Bukayo Saka has pulled out of international duty after pulling up with a muscle injury that has seen him head home to London. Declan Rice is likely to start in the midfield and play most of the game as he has become a vital part of Southgate’s set up, and Aaron Ramsdale is likely to start on the bench for England, but we could possibly see him start between the sticks depending on Southgate.

Then we could see two Arsenal players face off against each other when France take on Germany and Kai Havertz and William Saliba will meet. Havertz is very likely to start after his current form and Nagelsmann saying nothing but praise about the attacker in his pre match presser. Saliba will hopefully get some minutes at the back, but with all the quality in the France side, you just can’t be 100% sure he starts.

Hopefully our lads get some good minutes, play well and walk away fit and healthy.

Daisy Mae

