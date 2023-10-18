Arsenal’s International roundup of crucial night of Euro Qualifiers and friendlies

International round up

Up to nine Arsenal players were set to play in the last round of international games on Tuesday night for their countries. Finally, the international break has come to an end and Arsenal fans will be looking on to our clash against Chelsea at Stamford bridge, but here’s your last round up of the international break.

Takehiro Tomiyasu played a full 90 minutes for Japan in their 2-0 friendly victory over Tunisia, playing a big part for Japan’s victory, Tomiyasu was a standout player. Constantly breaking the Tunisian lines and pushing the ball up the pitch, walking away with 92% pass completion after completing 59/64 passes throughout the game. Playing a full 90 minutes will do good for our cult hero defender who hasn’t got too many minutes for Arsenal this season.

England faced off against Italy in a rematch of the 2020 Euro’s final that saw England knocked out on penalties. News came out just hour before the match that Gareth Southgate had chosen not to pick Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah for his match-day squad and wouldn’t be making his second appearance for his country.

Declan Rice started and played a full 90 minutes and just like he does for club, he controlled the midfield. Helped England get payback in the form of a 3-1 win over the reigning European champions. Aaron Ramsdale was named on the bench but didn’t get any minutes. England securing automatic promotion to the 2024 Euros in Germany.

Oleksander Zinchenko started and played 87 minutes for Ukraine in their 3-1 victory over Malta in the European Qualifiers, playing in the left of midfield, Zinchenko completely controlled the game, making key passes forward to help his country mount attack after attack. Completing 51/56 passes and walking away with a 91% pass completion. Ukraine needed the three points and for England to beat Italy to be in the running for automatic promotion, and with only one game left it will all come down to the last home game against Italy to decide second place.

Gabriel and Jesus both started and played a full 90 minutes for Brazil in their hopes to World Cup qualification, walking away defeated 2-0 to Uruguay, although they lost, both Arsenal players had a really good game. Jesus being used a front man, didn’t get as many opportunities as you’d expect him to do when up front, but kept pushing forward and did his best, completing 19/20 of his passes and looking good on the ball. Gabriel and his defence couldn’t keep a clean sheet, but Gabriel himself had an impressive game, completing a massive 90/93 passes.

Thomas Partey started and played 64 minutes for Ghana in their friendly 4-0 defeat to the USA. In a game that all four goals were scored in the first half, Ghana got dominated by the USA. Partey himself playing well but couldn’t do anything to change the scoreline. Some needed minutes for our midfielder after being out from injury for a while.

Havertz was named on the bench in Germany’s draw to Mexico and didn’t get any minute and the same goes with young academy keeper Hein, who made the bench for Estonia in their 1-1 draw to Thailand.

Daisy Mae

