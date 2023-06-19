Arsenal’s international’s roundup – with Kiwior’s first goal for Poland

In international friendly action, Poland secured a 1-0 victory over Germany, thanks to Jakub Kiwior’s first international goal.

With Germany already guaranteed a spot at Euro 2024 as hosts, Poland used the match as a warm-up for their upcoming qualifier against Moldova.

The decisive moment came in the 31st minute when Jakub rose highest to head a corner into the net, capitalizing on a bounce that deceived goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Jakub played the entire 90 minutes as Poland celebrated an impressive win against their neighbors.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is expected to feature for England once again as they face North Macedonia in a crucial qualifying match. Saka played the first half in England’s 4-0 victory over Malta, where he played a significant role in the opening goal, forcing an own goal by Ferdinando Apap. The win in Valletta sets England up for a chance to secure their fourth consecutive victory in qualifying.

Switzerland, captained by Granit Xhaka, secured a narrow 2-1 win against Andorra to maintain their position atop their group. Xhaka played the full 90 minutes as Switzerland maintained their perfect record heading into a home match against Romania, who are trailing them by just two points in the standings.

These international matches provide valuable opportunities for players to represent their countries and gain experience at the highest level of competition. It also allows them to continue their development and build on their performances.

As the qualifying campaigns progress, players like Jakub Kiwior, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka will look to make significant contributions to their respective national teams and help secure qualification for the upcoming tournaments.

