Arsenal’s invincible gets inducted into the Premier League hall of fame

Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has become the latest former Premier League star to be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The Frenchman was one of the finest midfielders to grace the game during his playing days.

He helped Arsenal to win multiple trophies, including the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season. In that campaign, they didn’t suffer a single defeat and remain the only club to achieve that feat in the Premier League era.

The Daily Mail reports the current Crystal Palace manager and Derby County’s Wayne Rooney are the two latest inductees into the Hall of Fame. Speaking about the achievement, Vieira said:

‘Being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame is a fantastic achievement. When I received the news, I thought about being a young boy playing in Senegal, or in a suburb of Paris.

‘To be there with the best players in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is bigger than what I was ever thinking about. To have my name around those players makes me proud and makes me realise how good I was.

‘It’s not bad company to join. I was lucky to play at the same time as some of them, of course including Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. So to share the stage with them makes me realise I had a really good career.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira is one of the finest players who ever wore our jersey, and the World Cup winner will remain a legend forever. Arsenal fans know how important he is to our history, but he probably never got enough recognition from outside the club.

This has changed that and it will ensure that he is noted as a player that made a significant impact on the English game during his playing career. Hopefully, he would also have a distinguished managerial career in the competition.

