Arsenal’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe scores historic goal at Women’s World Cup!

Arsenal’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe scores historic goal in Women’s World Cup! by Michelle

As I write Katie McCabe’s Ireland and facing their 2nd game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, against Canada, that has Arsenal players Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo in their squad.

Within the 1st 4 minutes of the match, in which Canada were considered the favourites – having won gold at the last Olympics – Arsenal’s 27 year old McCabe, who has captained the Ireland Women squad ‘The Girls in Green’ since the age of 21, scored an absolute wonder goal, directly from a corner kick!

This is a historic goal indeed for both Katie and the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team – this is Ireland’s World Cup debut and, as such, this is their 1st ever World Cup goal!

Enjoy Gooners!

Scoring Directly From a corner is not everyone’s cup of coffee Katie McCabe used to score stunning goals 🔥 Republic Of Ireland leading 1-0 pic.twitter.com/X5pHqqEviM — Red Mans (@arsenal_mans) July 26, 2023

Ireland really have dominated the first half but were punished with an own goal, allowing Canada to equalise the score at 1-1 in the final minutes before the break.

Come on Katie! Come on Ireland! Let’s leave it all on the pitch again in the second-half!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

