Arsenal’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe scores historic goal at Women’s World Cup!

As I write Katie McCabe’s Ireland and facing their 2nd game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, against Canada, that has Arsenal players Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo in their squad.

Within the 1st 4 minutes of the match, in which Canada were considered the favourites – having won gold at the last Olympics – Arsenal’s 27 year old McCabe, who has captained the Ireland Women squad ‘The Girls in Green’ since the age of 21, scored an absolute wonder goal, directly from a corner kick!

This is a historic goal indeed for both Katie and the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team – this is Ireland’s World Cup debut and, as such, this is their 1st ever World Cup goal!

Enjoy Gooners!

Ireland really have dominated the first half but were punished with an own goal, allowing Canada to equalise the score at 1-1 in the final minutes before the break.

Come on Katie! Come on Ireland! Let’s leave it all on the pitch again in the second-half!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

