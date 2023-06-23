Arsenal’s Ireland skipper McCabe rested as Girls in Green beat Zambia in pre Women’s World Cup match by Michelle

Ireland played Zambia in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup. Heading to the friendly, Ireland boss Vera Pauw admitted that her team needed to get a feel of the African style which is “Physically very strong, they are fast,” to know what to expect as they are poised to play Nigeria in matchday three of their World Cup Group B matches. “It is getting used to the African style of play because that is really different to European, so we need to feel that, need to see that, need to experience that,” said Pauw, speaking to the Irish Mirror. “If you first experience that at the World Cup, you are too late.

“But also, we want to develop our play, get our defensive organisation set in such a way that we can build an attack in a more constructive way.”

Looking at the lineup for that match, us Gooners were like: “Where is our Player of the Season, Katie McCabe?” Well, there’s no need to worry about that, as speaking ahead of the game, Pauw admitted she would give our Gunner a rest as she still wasn’t as match-fit: “Katie came in fresh, but she’s only had two football sessions in her legs since the end of the week, so it’s not likely she’ll play.”

Ireland ended up winning the game. They put up a fight against the Zambians, managing a comeback win. By Halftime, the Copper Queens thought they were winning 1-0 thanks to Ireland Brosnan’s own goal. Ireland got back in the game with a Barret penalty in the 49th minute; O’Riordan got Ireland’s second before Barrer completed her brace in the 71st minute; Kundanaji’s goal in the 79th minute set up Zambia for a second-half comeback, but Ireland stood firm and held on to win 3-2.

Katie McCabe, Ireland’s skipper, must be optimistic about her team going to the World Cup. Let’s hope she features next when they play the friendly against France on July 6th. After the France friendly, they are to play Colombia on July 14th. On July 20th at Stadium Australia, Ireland, who are in group B, open their World Cup account against co-hosts Australia. They will then play Canada and Nigeria. Hopefully, they thrive!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

