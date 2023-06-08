Arsenal’s Ireland Women captain Katie McCabe rewarded for amazing season by Michelle
Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe has had one hell of a season and her terrific form over the last few months has been acknowledged by UEFA, with her being named in the Champions League Team of the Season. Both Barcelona & Wolfsburg reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, with Wolfsburg having knocked Arsenal out in the semi-final at a sold out Emirates Stadium, after a Wolfsburg goal in the final minutes of extra-time. Barcelona went on to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Final. All players in the UEFA Team of the Season play for Barcelona or Wolfsburg, with the exception of our very own Katie McCabe, who is the only player outside of the teams in the Final. See full UEFA selection below:
🥇 It's time to reveal the @BarclaysWSL Goal of the Season…
KATIE MCCABE V MAN CITY! 🚀
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 7, 2023
