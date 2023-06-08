Arsenal’s Ireland Women captain Katie McCabe rewarded for amazing season by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe has had one hell of a season and her terrific form over the last few months has been acknowledged by UEFA, with her being named in the Champions League Team of the Season. Both Barcelona & Wolfsburg reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, with Wolfsburg having knocked Arsenal out in the semi-final at a sold out Emirates Stadium, after a Wolfsburg goal in the final minutes of extra-time. Barcelona went on to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Final. All players in the UEFA Team of the Season play for Barcelona or Wolfsburg, with the exception of our very own Katie McCabe, who is the only player outside of the teams in the Final. See full UEFA selection below:

Katie’s beauty of a goal against Manchester City, securing Arsenal’s 2-1 win over City, meant our Gunners secured 3rd place, ahead of 4th place City, and ensured Arsenal qualified for Champions League football next season. That goal was selected as the Goal of the Season in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

🥇 It's time to reveal the @BarclaysWSL Goal of the Season… KATIE MCCABE V MAN CITY! 🚀 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 7, 2023 Speaking to Arseblog after scoring the crucial winner against Manchester City back in April, Katie said:

“I wanted to celebrate with the girls on the bench because it’s been a real squad effort this whole season. We’ve had players picking up injuries all season. It’s that togetherness we have in the squad. We’ve stayed together and you can see that.”

Katie has captained our Gunners since vice-captain Leah Williamson suffered a season-ending ACL injury – captain Kim Little is also out for the season through injury – and a sterling job Katie has done too!

We can next see Katie in action on the international stage, when she will captain the Republic of Ireland Women’s team against the Matilda’s in Australia in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Teammate Beth Mead believes Katies “ will do amazing things ” at the World Cup. Go Katie!

