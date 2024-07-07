Arsenal’s Ireland Women’s captain, McCabe, to miss crucial Euro 2025 qualifier against Lionesses

Republic of Ireland Women are preparing to face the England Lionesses and the French women’s national team in their final two Euro 2025 qualifiers. Keen to make the playoffs, Ireland is hoping to pick up a point in these two games so that they can overcome Poland for the final-seeded spot.

Unfortunately, in order to earn a point against England and, if necessary, France, they must first overcome the challenge of facing England without their top player, Katie McCabe.

McCabe, their captain, plays a crucial role in their game strategy; despite her versatility, most of her national teammates rely on her to orchestrate opportunities and help them excel in games. They’ll miss her services away from home against England, and the Girls in Green head coach, Eileen Gleeson, believes her team will have to adjust to being without their skipper, Katie McCabe. She told the media, “She’s the captain. We all know she’s a huge player, but we still have to move forward. We have to adapt to that. It’s time for other people to step up.

“Katie is a key player. We’ve used the back three and the back four, and not having Katie of course impacts that. She’s very versatile. But again, it’s back to always being adaptable and using the squad that you do have available.”

Watching them at the Women’s FIFA World Cup last summer, one could argue that qualifying for next year’s Euros would have significantly highlighted the growth of Irish women’s football. Hopefully, despite McCabe’s suspension for “collecting yellow cards,” they can secure a respectable result against England. Then, they can rely on the Gunner Women’s utility player to return with a bang and help them stun France, thereby keeping their hopes of competing in next year’s Women’s Euros 2025, in Switzerland.

Can Ireland do it without Katie Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….