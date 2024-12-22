Arsenal’s January fixture schedule might be make or break! – 9 games in 29 days

Arsenal’s January fixture schedule might be a make or break for our season?

Our fixture list for this month, December, was seen as the perfect run of games for the Gunners to cut the gap to Liverpool at the summit. Despite the remaining games against Ipswich being very winnable, we sure will be kicking ourselves for not making the most of the favorable fixtures recently.

Four points in total dropped to Fulham and Everton meant we couldn’t take take advantage of Liverpool’s three weeks of consecutively dropping points in the League (including the postponed Merseyside derby). Like mentioned above, we might still finish the year strongly in the coming two games but it’s what we’ll face in January that will make it feel more like a missed opportunity.

Our fixture list for the entire month of January is bordering on insanity given the sheer number of games and tricky fixtures we’ll have to scale through. Our recent qualification for the League Cup semifinal along with the start of the FA Cup third rounds will mean that we’ll have to play in four competitions next month, this will see us navigate 9 games in the space of 29 days.

Mathematically, that equals a game in every 3.2 days! And on top of this, we’ll have to face some really difficult oppositions too. We’ll face Brentford away from home on New Year’s day who have the best home record in the League so far, drawing just one and losing none of their eight games at home this campaign. We’ll also have to play the likes of Spurs, Newcastle, Man United and Aston Villa in what will be a very busy month for us.

This will stretch our squad thin and any further injury worries might see us really struggle to cope, we don’t have the best of squads as far as depth is concerned so this will be a genuine concern. That run could be a make or break for our whole season considering we’ll be battling on all fronts, you do have to wonder though if this will force the club to have an active January window. Our hopes will be they do obviously but every indication coming out of the club suggests otherwise, with that said, we’ll just have to wait and see for ourselves.

Thoughts?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

