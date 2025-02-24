Arsenal’s January offer for Ollie Watkins labelled a ‘disgrace’ 

Arsenal attempted to sign Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, making an official offer for the Aston Villa striker. The Gunners have long admired Watkins but had previously not taken any steps to bring him to the Emirates. However, as they faced increasing difficulties in front of goal during the second half of the season, they saw the England international as an ideal solution and decided to make a move for him.

Despite their approach, Villa immediately rejected the offer, and Arsenal failed to secure another striker before the window closed. This meant Watkins remained at Villa Park, while the Gunners were left relying on their existing attacking options to deliver the goals they desperately need.

Many initially believed that Villa had turned down the bid because it came so late in the transfer window, leaving them little time to find a replacement. However, Football Insider has since reported that Arsenal’s bid of £40 million was viewed as a “disgrace” by Villa, who felt the valuation was far too low for a player of Watkins’ quality. The Midlands club was never going to accept such a fee, especially given how crucial Watkins has been to their impressive campaign.

Watkins is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most effective strikers, boasting a mix of pace, strength, and finishing ability that makes him a constant threat. However, at 29 years old, he is not a young prospect, which may have influenced Arsenal’s decision to offer what they considered a fair price. From their perspective, £40 million was a reasonable valuation, but Villa saw it differently, knowing they would struggle to replace him mid-season.

Arsenal’s failure to sign a striker in January has left them vulnerable in the title race, and they may need to revisit their pursuit of a centre-forward in the summer. While Watkins could still be an option, Villa will almost certainly demand a significantly higher fee, making a deal difficult unless Arsenal is willing to break the bank. If they decide to look elsewhere, they may target a younger, more affordable striker from outside the Premier League, rather than engaging in another drawn-out negotiation with Villa.