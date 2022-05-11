Arsenal’s January striker target told he can leave this summer

Arsenal spent most of January trying to get a top quality striker into the fold before allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move to Barcelona. After the long farcical wait for an answer from Vlahovic, the Gunners then went for other striker targets like Alix Isak, and according to Espanyol we also approached the La Liga side for Raul De Thomas (known as RDT).

“Arsenal called for Raul de Tomas,” Espanyol director Jose Maria Duran said in January. “But we didn’t even want to talk. We won’t let him go now, no way. His release clause is 75 million euros (£60m).”

The Spanish international may have a high release clause but it is no surprise really as he has been prolific in Spain for most of his career and is currently third in the La Liga Golden Boot right now, but the Espanyol CEO Mao Ye told Marca that there is little they can do if a buyer stumps up the cash. “Will RDT stay? No one can guarantee this,” he said. “We all know that there is a release clause, if someone exercises it, we can do little (to stop him leaving).”

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to pay that much for the 27 year in the summer, when there is much more choice to find a younger striker at a cheaper price and hopefully with EPL experience, but at least we know he is available if Arteta is still interested…

