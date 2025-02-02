Arsenal’s January target pens new deal but Arteta can still sign him

Arsenal has been closely linked with a move for Matheus Cunha during this transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its squad. The Gunners have been in the market for a striker, and while it seemed they were running out of time to secure one, recent reports suggest that Cunha was a key target. Despite only sending a bid for Ollie Watkins in the last week of the window, multiple sources indicate that the Brazilian forward had been one of the prime candidates Arsenal wanted to sign.

Cunha, who currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has made it clear that he would be open to a move to a bigger club if the opportunity arises. Arsenal was expected to present such an opportunity, given their ambitions and the potential to offer him a place in a team challenging for major trophies. However, just as the transfer window was approaching its final hours, Wolves made a significant move to ensure Cunha’s stay at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Cunha has signed a long-term contract extension with Wolves, committing himself to the club for the foreseeable future. This was a crucial step in preventing any immediate departure from the Midlands. However, in a turn that could benefit Arsenal in the summer, the report also reveals that the new deal includes a release clause that becomes active in the upcoming transfer window.

This release clause gives Arsenal a potential pathway to sign Cunha when the summer transfer window opens, should they still be interested in his services. This could present the Gunners with another opportunity to pursue the striker without needing to rush into a deal now.

Cunha has shown great potential and is regarded as a talented and versatile attacker, capable of adding value to any top club. If Arsenal does decide to pursue him in the summer, he would undoubtedly strengthen their attacking options, offering more depth and quality as they aim to compete for titles both domestically and in Europe.

With the new contract providing a clear window for a potential move, Arsenal fans will be hoping that their interest in Cunha will come to fruition in the near future, bolstering their squad for the challenges ahead.