Arsenal’s January target talks up Premier League move, maybe we should move for him again

Jerome Boateng has flirted with the idea of playing in the Premier League again, maybe it is time for the Gunners to move for him.

The defender had been on the radar of Arsenal earlier in the season as they struggled at the back (Express).

He was tipped to make the move to the Emirates in the January transfer window, but that move never materialised.

He had a spell in the Premier League earlier in his career after joining Manchester City in 2010.

He played for just one season with the Citizens before leaving to join Bayern Munich, where he has spent the last nine years.

The German defender said recently as quoted by Talk Sport: “I wouldn’t say no. I love watching the Premier League and I loved playing in it while I was there.

“For me, it was really unlucky because I was injured straightaway and then I didn’t play in the position they promised.

“I’m definitely down for it, it’s one of my favourite leagues, but I don’t know for the future. You never know… it’s not that I would never play there again, absolutely not.”

Arsenal has been struggling at the back even before Mikel Arteta became our manager.

We have become better at defending in recent games, we will need all the help and experience we can get going forward which makes Boateng a good addition to our team.

An article from Ime