Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall is part of the BBC Broadcast Team for Women’s World Cup 2023

BBC have announced their broadcast team for live coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which runs from 20th July to 20th August.

Gabby Logan is set to once again lead BBC’s live coverage of the tournament, just as she did in 2019. Joining her as a host for some matches will be Reshmin Choudhury. The renowned former Arsenal and England star, Alex Scott, will take on a dual role as both host and pundit throughout the tournament.

Joining Scott as pundits will be her former England teammates Steph Houghton, Ellen White, and Fara Williams. Alongside them, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Anita Asante, and Karen Bardsley will also provide their expert analysis and insights.

Laura Georges, representing France, will bring her international expertise to the analysis team alongside Jonas Eidevall, the Head Coach of Arsenal Women’s team, both of whom are returning to BBC’s line-up. Scott Booth, the manager of Lewes, will also join them in providing insights and commentary.

Vicki Sparks and Juliette Ferrington will take the helm of BBC Radio 5 Live coverage, while Robyn Cowen will lead the TV commentary team, accompanied by Jonathan Pearce, Connor McNamara, and Steven Wyeth.

Jo Currie will be reporting from the sidelines in selected matches throughout the tournament. Additionally, Katie Gornall and Jane Dougall will spearhead BBC’s news coverage from the event.

“Having shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999, we were very happy to extend our partnership with FIFA for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand,” commented Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

“The growth of the women’s game has been extraordinary, demonstrated by the vast numbers who watched our coverage of the Euros last year.” added Slater after over 17m tuned into their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 coverage at its peak last summer.

There will be radio commentary available across BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sport Extra and BBC Sounds across the tournament.

BBC and ITV will both broadcast the Final from Stadium Australia, Sydney, on Sunday 20 August.

Only 8 days to go to the biggest event in the women’s footballing calendar!

