Arsenal’s Katie McCabe announced as captain of Ireland Women’s World Cup squad! by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Player of the season Katie McCabe, who also won WSL Goal of the Season, will captain Ireland to their debut FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia & New Zealand, in coach Vera Pauw’s announced final 23-woman squad. Katie’s partner Ruesha Littlejohn has also been selected.

McCabe has 70 caps and 17 goals for her country. Ireland’s first game of the tournament is against co-hosts Australia on the World Cup tournament’s opening day, kicking off at 11am (GMT) on 20th July.

TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will captain Ireland. Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be representing Australia’s Matilda’s. Sabrina D’Angelo is in the Canada WNT squad as is Cloe Lacasse who is widely rumoured to be joining Arsenal too..

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC

Confirmed Republic of Ireland 23-strong squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham City NYC), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).

Training players: Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes), Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)

We can’t wait for the Women’s World Cup! Will you be watching at home? Or are you heading off to Australia & New Zealand?

Michelle Maxwell

