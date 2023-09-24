Arsenal’s Katie McCabe leads Ireland Women to 3-0 victory over N. Ireland

Arsenal Women’s Irish international Katie McCabe walked out wearing the armband in their 3-0 win over Northern Ireland on Saturday Afternoon. Putting Ireland at the top of Group E and in prime position to do well in the first ever Women’s Nations League tournament.

McCabe who played a full 90 minutes against Northern Ireland was a clear stand out player, wearing the armband, she led her country to a comfortable victory. Ireland just got back from a disappointing Women’s World Cup campaign over in Australia and New Zealand, being knocked out early, in the group stages, and clearly had something to prove.

The Arsenal Women’s defender was heavily involved in most of the game, making important interceptions and keeping her side calm and composed. In the 70th minute, McCabe set up a lovely goal for her teammate Kyra Carusa to put Ireland in front 2-0, thumping the ball forward after seeing the Northern Ireland keeper off her line, spotting a run from her centre forward who calmly found the back of the net.

Creating plenty of opportunities for her fellow teammates, McCabe looked unbelievably good, showing the rest of the world what we already know, she’s utter class. In the 85th minutes she whipped a ball into the middle of the box from a corner that landed perfectly on her teammate Lily Agg’s head, putting Ireland comfortably 3-0 up and was the cherry on top of a stellar performance.

Walking away with an assist, 40 accurate passes and a full 90 minutes in her legs, McCabe will look to her next Women’s Nations League game against Hungry on Tuesday night. All three points and a clear sense of pride, McCabe’s will be hoping to lead Ireland to more performances like that as they progress through the tournament.

Daisy Mae