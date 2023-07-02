Arsenal’s Katie McCabe raring to go and captain Ireland in the Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Katie McCabe, named the Player of the Season for Arsenal Women, and also the recipient of the WSL Goal of the Season award, has been chosen to lead the Ireland national team in their first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament kicks off this month in Australia and New Zealand, with Ireland v co-hosts Australia being the first game to be played in Australia on 20th July.

The 2 minute interview with Katie in the tweet below, with Football Daily, is well worth a watch – can’t wait to see her on the pitch captaining Ireland..

🗣️ “I’ve had to become mature quite quickly. When you’re given the captains armband for your country, it’s a really, really special thing.” Republic of Ireland Women’s captain Katie McCabe on leading her country out to their first ever World Cup. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/nx2l1h6FO3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 29, 2023

Arsenal & England star Beth Mead certainly, like us, believes that Katie will do amazing things at the Women’s World Cup!

TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will captain Ireland. Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be representing Australia’s Matilda’s. Sabrina D’Angelo is in the Canada WNT squad as is Cloe Lacasse who officially signed with Arsenal this week.

We’ll certainly be watching all of these group games – especially with so many Gunners involved! What about you? Will you be watching from your armchair like us? Are you off to Australia & New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

