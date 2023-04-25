Arsenal’s Katie McCabe ready to finish UWCL journey off “in the best way possible” by Michelle

In Wolfsburg v Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi-final clash, Katie McCabe must have had one of her best ever games in Arsenal colours, captaining Arsenal to play a tough opponent like Wolfsburg and securing a draw.



In that game, Arsenal rallied from two goals down to set up a winner takes it all game at the Emirates on May 1st. How Arsenal managed to get something out of that game is just incredible considering how injury plagued the Gunners are, but McCabe revealed after the game that it is those injuries that have inspired them to be at their best and give their all.



“To lose our captain and vice captain in the space of a couple of days hurt us, but also it brings us together,” said McCabe to Arseblog. “We are out there; we are running for each other, and we are doing it for the girls back home as well.



“They are a massive part of this Champions League journey, and we just have to make sure we finish it off in the best way possible.”



After failing to beat Manchester United last week, Arsenal have given themselves an uphlll battle to win the Women’s Super League. Winning the league is now more difficult for them than winning the Champions League. While Arsenal relies on Manchester United and Chelsea dropping points to win the league, winning the Champions League is as simple as beating Wolfsburg at home and then devising a flawless game plan to silence either Chelsea or Barcelona in the final. If McCabe’s statements about ending in the best possible way are realised, Arsenal women can win the Champions League, for the first time since 2007.

COYGW!

