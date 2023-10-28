Arsenal’s Katie McCabe scores Hat Trick for Ireland in 5-1 win over Albania in Women’s Nations League

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe scored a hat trick for the Republic of Ireland last night, as the Girls in Green romped to a 5-1 victory over Albania, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Albania’s Megi Doci’s equaliser cancelled out McCabe’s 4th minute opening goal, but the Arsenal star then put the Republic of Ireland in front, going into the break 2-1 ahead.

McCabe also managed 2 amazing assists by setting up striker Kyra Carusa for 2 goals in 3 minutes – in the 56th and 59th.

McCabe then completed her hat-trick nine minutes from time!

It’s a fab match – enjoy watching our Katie in action Gooners!

The Republic of Ireland have a 100% record in Group One of League B Women’s Nations League tournament after their respective 3-0 over Northern Ireland and 4-0 win over Hungary last month.

Ireland will now head to Albania for the reverse fixture on Tuesday night.

Go Katie! A brace for our Gunners against Bristol and now a hat trick on international duty!

She’s something else huh Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

