Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will serve 2 match suspension, after Red Card v Chelsea Women

Katie McCabe, Arsenal Women’s influential left-back and captain of the Republic of Ireland, faced a dramatic dismissal during Arsenal Women’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Women’s Super League (WSL) on Sunday 26th January, 2025. The match, played in front of a record crowd at Stamford Bridge, saw Arsenal’s 13-game unbeaten run under manager Renee Slegers come to an end.

The pivotal moment came in the 84th minute when Chelsea was awarded a contentious penalty after Kim Little was adjudged to have fouled Lauren James. Guro Reiten converted the penalty, giving Chelsea the decisive lead.

McCabe’s red card followed shortly after the controversial penalty decision. She received a yellow card and then a red card in quick succession for dissent, with the second issued for offensive language directed at referee Emily Heaslip. McCabe’s frustration was palpable as she left the pitch, visibly angry and kicking the tunnel on her way off. Her dismissal has significant implications for our Gunners, as she will now, according to Forbes, serve a two-game suspension, missing crucial matches against Bristol City in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the WSL.

Katie is the only Arsenal player to start all 22 of the matches our Gunners have played this season. She is however also the most cautioned players in the history of the WSL, receiving 37 yellow cards! Sunday’s red card was only the second time she has been dismissed, the previous time being when she was red carded at home to Manchester United in 2022.

Katie’s absence will be keenly felt, especially as Arsenal struggle to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea. The defeat leaves Arsenal ten points behind Chelsea and drops them to fourth place in the WSL standings, behind Manchester United in 2nd and Manchester City in 3rd.

What are your thoughts on our fiery Irish captain Gooners? And how do you think it will affect our chances against Manchester City next weekend?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….