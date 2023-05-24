Arsenal’s Katie Reid scores but Young Lionesses lose out to Spain in U17 Women’s Euros by Michelle

The U17 Young Lionesses were in action in the U17 Women’s European Championship last night, when they faced reigning champions Spain in the semi-final of the football competition. Arsenal Academy youngster Katie Reid scored England’s only goal of the match against Spain, with a brilliant header.

The Young Lionesses had reached the semi-finals with some impressive results:

Matchday 1 (14th May): England 2-1 Poland

Matchday 2 (17th May) England 3-1 Sweden

Matchday 3 (20th May): England 1-1 France

Semi-final (23rd May): Spain 3-1 England

Katie Reid scores a brilliant header for the Young Lionesses, but England’s journey in the #U17WEURO sadly comes to an end in the semi-finals 🦁 What an experience for our young Gunners. Keep your heads held high ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mWRX824VtH — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 23, 2023

Katie Reid has been a regular feature on Jonas Eidevall’s first-team substitution squad but has yet to make her Arsenal first-team debut. As well as Katie’s goal against Spain, fellow Arsenal Academy youngster Michelle Agyemang scored 2 brace’s in the competition, with 2 goals against Poland as well as 2 goals against Sweden.

The Young Lionesses, which included 5 young Gunners from Arsenal’s Academy, should be immensely proud of themselves with the results they achieved through the competition.

The U17 Women’s European Champions Final will take place on Friday 26th May, kick-off: 18:00, with Spain v France.

