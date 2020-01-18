Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney shares injury update after training session

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has taken to social media to share an update on his recovery. The ace has been sidelined since the start of December with a shoulder injury.

The club’s official website revealed on Wednesday that the defender’s surgery on his right shoulder went ‘successfully’ and that we can expect Tierney back in full training in March.

The Scotland international shared some images from the training pitch on his social media earlier. The left-back’s post was accompanied by the caption: “You gotta roll with it, you gotta take your time.”

This comes not too long after Arsenal’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the former Celtic star working hard in the gym.

Here’s Tierney’s latest update on his recovery:

You gotta roll with it

You gotta take your time👊🏼😎 pic.twitter.com/8v4j7yp30Y — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) January 17, 2020

Tierney has made 11 appearances for us across all competitions since joining on deadline day last summer for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

It’s not ideal that the ace has had to deal with some injury troubles since his marquee move to north London.

We hope that his recovery goes smoothly and that he can pick up where he left off as he was just beginning to establish himself in the starting eleven before the setback.