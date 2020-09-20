Arsenal’s La Liga target made available for transfer

Atletico Madrid has made Arsenal target Thomas Lemar available for transfers this summer, according to Goal.com.

The Frenchman was the subject of a transfer tug of war between the Gunners and Liverpool in 2017.

He joined neither side and moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018.

His time in Spain has been unimpressive and he went through the whole of last season without scoring a goal or providing an assist.

The Spaniards have now given up on him ever reaching his potential with them and they have made him available for transfer.

Goal claims that he is interesting two Premier League sides and Atleti wants to do a deal, but they want a permanent transfer.

The offers he is getting now are for temporary transfers, but the Spaniards want to sell him outright.

Atleti has asked their sporting director, Andrea Berta, along with agent Jorge Mendes to find a buyer for the winger.

They want a permanent sale, but they will also accept a loan offer if it includes an obligation to buy at the end of its tenure.

Arsenal seems to have moved on from Lemar, but the Gunners might take a chance on him to provide cover for their attacking players if other options fail.