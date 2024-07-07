Arsenal’s Lacasse “excited and honored” to represent reigning champions Canada Women at Olympics

The Paris Olympics 2024 start in less than three weeks. And, while sports fans eagerly await the talent that will be on display on that premier international competitive stage, athletes battling for silverware and die-hard Arsenal women will be on the lookout to see some of our Gunner women dazzle.

Currently, we expect seven Gunner Women to compete in this year’s Olympics: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord from Australia; Emily Fox from the United States; Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey from Spain; and Cloe Lacasse from Canada.

It will be an unforgettable event for our girls; this is obvious from Arsenal’s Cloe Lacasse’s reaction to making the Olympics squad. The Canadian wants to enjoy the moment while also contributing to the fantastic Canada team that will be travelling to Paris. She takes pride in representing her country and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to attend her first Olympics (even at the age of 30).

She said: “I think being my first Olympics, I want to enjoy the moment. I know what I can bring individually to this group, and this group is full of talent.

“Getting to represent your country, getting to represent the place where it all began, there’s always extra pride. Especially coming from a smaller town, getting to this point has been a climb. So I don’t take any of these moments for granted. I’m definitely excited and very honored to be able to represent Canada on the Olympic stage for the first time”

Canada Women are the current Olympic Champions, having won Gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Lacasse wasn’t on the team for the 2021 Olympics but, like the other Gunner Women, I’m sure they will all be vying for that Olympic Gold!

Will you be watching the Olympics football?

Michelle M

